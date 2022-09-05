Nude ‘Nevermind’ loses case against baby Nirvana after judge dismisses child pornography complaint

(CNN) A federal court in California has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that Cover artwork Rock band Nirvana’s 1991 album “No problem” Child pornography was founded.

Spencer Alden, 31, who appeared naked on the album’s cover as a child, sued the band for alleged “commercial child sexual exploitation”.

However, his case was dismissed on Friday when a judge ruled that Alden had filed his complaint after the 10-year statute of limitations had expired.

“Accordingly, plaintiff’s action will be dismissed without leave to amend,” said United States District Judge Fernando M. for the Central District of California. Olguin said in a decision obtained by CNN.

Alden’s attorney told CNN that he plans to appeal the dismissal.

