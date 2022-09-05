Nude ‘Nevermind’ loses case against baby Nirvana after judge dismisses child pornography complaint

(CNN)A federal court in California has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that Cover artwork Rock band Nirvana’s 1991 album “No problem” Child pornography was founded.
Spencer Alden, 31, who appeared naked on the album’s cover as a child, sued the band for alleged “commercial child sexual exploitation”.
However, his case was dismissed on Friday when a judge ruled that Alden had filed his complaint after the 10-year statute of limitations had expired.
“Accordingly, plaintiff’s action will be dismissed without leave to amend,” said United States District Judge Fernando M. for the Central District of California. Olguin said in a decision obtained by CNN.
Alden’s attorney told CNN that he plans to appeal the dismissal.
The cover of “Nevermind,” which featured an infant Alden swimming underwater, his eyes fixed on a dollar bill, has become one of rock music’s most enduring images.
In the original complaint filed on August 24, 2021, Alden’s attorneys said the image was obscene and that he had suffered “lifelong harm” as a result of his involvement.
Alden listed the surviving band members, the executor of lead singer Kurt Cobain’s estate and various record labels as defendants.
After the complaint was dismissed, Alden sought damages for “lifetime loss of earning capacity, past and future loss of wages, past and future expenses for medical and psychiatric treatment, loss of enjoyment of life, and other damages to be described and proven at trial in this case.” .
The lawsuit alleges that Alden was sexually abused because the image of a naked baby on the dollar bill made the baby look like a “sex worker.”
Alden recreated the image at times in his adulthood, but he also suggested in interviews that he felt uncomfortable with the popularity of the album cover.
In 2007, he told the UK’s Sunday Times that he felt “so many people have seen me naked… I feel like the biggest porn star in the world.” The following year he told CNN that he was asked to attend events as a “Nirvana baby”.
“Nevermind” and its lead single “Smells Like Teen Spirit” sold millions of copies and helped popularize grunge music in the United States. Both its content and artwork were heralded as seminal rock works, but three years after its release, Nirvana’s frontman, Kurt Cobain, died by suicide in Seattle, and the remaining members subsequently disbanded.
Alden told CNN in 2008: “The rumor was that Cobain’s original concept was to show a mother giving birth underwater.” Alden added: “But the compromise was that the baby had to swim underwater. Or so I was told.”
Alden alleges that “Defendants’ possession, transportation, reproduction, advertising, promotion, presentation, distribution, furnishing and obtaining of child pornography depicting him has caused and will continue to suffer personal injury.”
Cobain’s wife, singer Courtney Love, photographer Kirk Weddle and record labels Universal Music Group, MCA Records and Geffen Records, among others, were listed as executors of Cobain’s estate. CNN has reached out to the parties for comment.