NS Dance Instructor Breaks World Mountain Dance Championship Record
NS Dance Instructor Breaks World Mountain Dance Championship Record

By printveela editor

Marielle Lesperance is no stranger to winning world titles in ridge dancing.

But this year’s victory stood out because her 11-month-old daughter was in attendance.

“It meant to the whole world that Margot and my husband were there to watch me dance,” Leperance said.

The annual World Highland Dance Championship was held at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Scotland late last month.

Lesperance won her record seventh World Championship in the senior division, but that may not have been the only record she broke.

Event organizers believe the Dartmouth dance instructor has become the first mother in 72-year history to win the championship.

Lesperance holds her 11-month-old daughter Margot in her arms. (Rob Short/CBC)

“I didn’t even know it was possible to dance at the World Championships and be at the level I wanted to be,” Lesperance said of competition as a mother.

“I focused on showing my best game and making sure I’m still up to the standard that I wanted to be. And I managed to do it.”

“We’ve never seen anything like this”

Lesperance won her first junior division world title 19 years ago.

At the 2022 competition, she won all four dances in the adult division, which had 90 entries.

There are three judges for each dance. Eleven out of 12 judges ranked her number one on their scorecards.

Derick Mitchelson, organizer of the mountain dance Cowal Gathering, said Lesperance, 33, is a unique talent.

“We’ve never seen anyone who could stay the same age as Mariel and be so dominant,” Mitchelson said.

Mitchelson said that most dancers reach their peak in their 20s and 20s, but Lesperance gets better every year.

“She’s unflappable,” Mitchelson said. “When you see her competing, she is graceful, she is technical, she has precision, and she finishes her dances just as hard as she starts them, which is quite unusual.

“She makes it look so easy.”

Lesperance puts on her highland dancing shoes as Margo watches. (Rob Short/CBC)

Lesperance was inspired to participate in this year’s camp after seeing new moms succeed at the recent Olympics.

Inspiring the next generation

Lesperance was not the only dancer from Nova Scotia on the podium at this event.

16-year-old Oliva Burke from Sydney placed second in the juvenile category. She credited her hard work during the pandemic and the support of the dance community in Nova Scotia, which helped her for the first time.

Burke said that Lesperance is a great role model for aspiring dancers in the province.

“I have admired dancers like Mariel since I was a very young dancer,” Burke said. “It was pretty amazing to be on the same stage with her.”

Lesperance’s students at her dance school are happy to be able to learn from the world record holder.

Lesperance is shown with some of her dance students in her studio. Alexandra Frazier, fourth from left, says she is proud of her instructor. (Rob Short/CBC)

Alexandra Frazier danced in Lesperance’s studio for many years. She says the biggest lesson Leperance has taught her is not to give up after losing a competition.

“Sometimes when I lose, I get very disappointed, but there is someone who can continue, and it’s great when she congratulates me when I dance,” Frazier said.

Lesperance is delighted to see young Nova Scotians competing at a high level. She has not yet decided if she will return to the Cowal Gathering next year, but said she is pleased with her accomplishments.

