First on Fox – The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is rolling out new ads in Wisconsin and Arizona on Friday at a total cost of $2.2 million, after other canceled ads sparked media stories about fundraising problems.

The New York Times reported earlier this week that the NRSC had cut more than $10 million in advertising in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Arizona, framing the story as a sign of money problems for Republicans. NRSC spokesman Chris Hartline pushed back on the story, saying the NRSC isn’t “abolishing spending,” but instead moving it to independent spending announcements that can’t work with campaigns.

Now the group is rolling out digital and television spots, for which it is spending a significant portion of the money that would have gone to canceled ads.

The ad in Wisconsin criticized Democratic nominee Mandela Burns on the cash bail issue, saying his stance on the issue was that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

It calls Burns a “dangerous Democrat.” NRSC is spending $700,000 on television placement of the ad and $460,000 on digital.

An Arizona announcement calls Rep. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., “soft” for not opposing some provisions of Democrats’ recent climate, tax and social spending bill.

NRSC’s Spanish counterpart ad spending $123,000 is making the same points. It calls Kelly a “devil en la lucha poor Nosotros”.

The group is spending $813,000 to place the English TV version of the ad and $185,000 on digital.

The new spending for the NRSC comes after an earlier $36 million spending spree on television ads, according to Hartline. But despite the tough election climate for Democrats, there are still some fundraising red flags for Republicans.

The rival Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) boosted the NRSC during April-June Second quarter of 2022 fundraising. A top outside group that works to elect and re-elect Democratic senators walloped the Republican rival in the latest fundraising quarterly reports. And with four Democratic incumbents heavily targeted by the GOP dramatically outpacing their Republican challengers, fundraising has been volatile.

DSCC Executive Director Christy Roberts recently said her party’s Senate campaigns are “firing on all cylinders.”

Pushing back, NRSC Chairman Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., recently told Fox News Digital, “If you look at the Democrats you’re running against, they’re radical Bernie Sanders-type Democrats.”

And he emphasized that “we need to raise our money to tell our story. If we tell our story, I think we’re going to have a great year.” But, he acknowledged, “Democrats are raising a lot of money.”

Separate from its independent expenditures in Arizona and Wisconsin, the NRSC also has a hybrid ad buy coordinated with Mehmet Oz’s Senate campaign, which begins Friday in Pennsylvania.