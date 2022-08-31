New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Republicans seeking to retake control of the House of Representatives this fall have fielded veteran candidates in an effort to unseat more Democrats in the November midterm elections.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has launched the sixth edition of “Project Spotlight,” a campaign series highlighting congressional candidates of exceptional character and quality.

This week the RNC is endorsing Jack Nunn, a US Air Force combat aviator who is currently a state senator in Iowa, a position he has held since 2019. He served in the military for nearly two decades, serving three tours of duty. The Middle East after the 9/11 terrorist attack on the US

Nunn, a Trump-endorsed candidate running in Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, cited Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal as “Joe Biden’s reckless spending” and vowed to “never leave Iowa families behind.”

“One thing I learned in my eighteen years in the military: Leave no one behind.” Nunn explained in a statement. “Somewhere, Washington politicians have forgotten that. Fortunately, I’m not a Washington politician.”

“When Joe Biden failed our citizens, I helped save thousands of Americans and our allies from Taliban control. Now, there’s a new rescue mission, bring some common sense back to Washington. Prices are too high, Iowa families are hurting, and we elected officials, who created Failed to fix the mess. I’m Jack Nunn, a husband, a father, a combat veteran, a lifelong Iowan. If you send me to Congress, I will fight Joe Biden’s reckless spending and I will never leave Iowa families behind.”

NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer said in a statement: “When Joe Biden abandoned Americans and our allies in Afghanistan, Jack Nunn stepped in to get them out to safety. It tells you everything you need to know about Jack and his character. Unlike his opponent, Jack always does what’s best for Iowans.”

In August 2021, President Biden began withdrawing American forces from Afghanistan, and members of the Taliban quickly retaliated and took control of the country despite assurances that US-supplied Afghan forces would stabilize the country.

Despite Biden’s promise to “get them all out,” the military deadline to pull US troops out of the country by August 30, 2021 has been cut, leaving hundreds of US citizens and thousands of allies in territory occupied by terrorists. group.

In the NRCC statement, Nunn cited his heroic efforts to protect thousands of Americans and Afghan allies from the Taliban and promised to do the same to protect our nation’s economy from “reckless spending” by Democrats.

Nunn is competing in a midterm race considered a toss-up with vulnerable Democratic incumbent Rep. Cindy Aksney of Iowa, who hopes to unseat her this fall.

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmer contributed to this report.