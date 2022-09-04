New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Rep. Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., said Democrats are to blame for the problems plaguing the United States, and voters should take that into account as they head to the polls in November’s midterm elections.

Referring to hyperinflation, illegal immigration and violent crime, Emmer said in a “Fox News Sunday” interview that they are all connected by a common thread.

“This election … can be summed up in one word: security,” Emmer said. “It’s about the economic security of Americans, it’s about the physical security of Americans.”

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, DN.Y. Soon after, Emmer appeared on the show. Maloney focused on issues like abortion in asserting that Democrats are “on a roll.” He didn’t talk much about inflation, the border or crime, saying in general that his party was working to solve the problems that Emaar had created.

“You don’t hear anything talked about in the financial sector because of failed Democrat policies,” Emmer said. “Americans are struggling. They have to make tough choices every day about grocery and gas. And on the safety side, their physical safety, the Democrats’ pro-crime policies have literally turned our cities into warzones.”

Regarding crime in particular, Emmer Maloney points to his hometown of New York, stating that New York City is suffering from a “crime epidemic due to cashless bail”, something Maloney himself supports. Referring to illegal immigration, Emmer noted that cartels are encroaching on the border and exacerbating the fentanyl problem that threatens the lives of Americans.

In response to Democrats’ willingness to focus on abortion, Emmer isn’t concerned that if they want to make it their top issue, “good luck to those trying to defend their extreme position.”

While Maloney noted that Democrats are gaining momentum in the final months before the midterms, Emmer argued otherwise, pointing out how Democrats spent millions of dollars in areas President Biden won two years ago.

“Look, money talks, and money paints a pessimistic future for Democrats in the midterms,” ​​Emmer said.