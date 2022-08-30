New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

An alarming report from NPR suggests that a spike in shootings across the country is the “new normal” during the pandemic.

“When the U.S. homicide rate rose nearly 30% in 2020, experts hoped it was a temporary blip — a fleeting sign of pandemic pressures and civil unrest,” NPR began its report Monday. “The epidemic is fading hopes of a homicide slowdown. National statistics for 2022 aren’t yet available, but you can get a quick peak from the unofficial year-to-date tally of homicides in major cities compiled by data analyst Jeff Asher. The totals in those cities have gone It’s down a bit year-over-year, but it’s still higher than pre-pandemic levels. And 40% of the cities listed have higher homicide rates.”

LaMaria Pope, an advocate for the Seattle-based youth outreach program Choices 180, said young people in her city are more likely to own guns than ever before, NPR reports, “Sixteen, and 17, 18 and older — they just feel safer if they have it. A jacket is becoming—they can’t leave home without it.”

NPR cited Philadelphia and Baltimore as the “worst problem areas” for their homicide rates that will exceed their figures in 2020 and 2021, while Portland has declared a gun violence “emergency.”

“It’s definitely not the ’90s,” Washington State Attorney Eileen Watt told NPR, explaining, “The ’90s were more gang-oriented, there were a lot of organized, targeted shootings… Today, it’s petty crimes, petty crimes. Clashes, reckless firing.”

“Police across the country have noticed this trend,” NPR reported. “A new report by the Major Cities Chiefs Association points to ‘incidents of individuals firing indiscriminately into large crowds while releasing large amounts of ammunition’.”

The report cited 26-year-old Anthony Branch, who had previously been “in trouble” as a teenager for gun possession. He blamed the “defund the police” movement for the rise in illegal gun ownership.

“‘They’re just going to find a priority,'” he says of the Seattle Police Department, which lost hundreds of officers following protests over the 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, NPR wrote.

Temple University criminologist Jason Gravel said gun violence “runs like an epidemic” and “it will be a while before the chain of conflicts that started in 2020 ends.”

Except, he added, “It can never end!”

“If we don’t intervene and try to stop this conflict before it happens, it may take some time for it to die out on its own,” Gravel told NPR.

Crime continues to rise in major cities across the country, and the rise in violence has received scant media coverage.

Anxious tendencies among voters are becoming a major factor, according to the historic recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who was ousted in June by 55% of residents.

Boudin, like many DAs across the country, has been accused of having a “soft on crime” approach, which critics say has encouraged criminals to continue committing crimes.