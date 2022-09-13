New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

NPR published a report Monday in its climate section that accused Republicans of opposing environmental, social, governance (ESG) policies “to score political points.”

The article titled “How ESG Investing Is Complicated in America’s Culture Wars” was written by Michael Copley of the “Climate and Corporations Correspondent”.

In the article, Copley noted that Republicans are taking steps to block ESG investments.

“A growing number of Republican politicians are moving to penalize Wall Street investors who consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues when they decide where to put consumers’ money,” he wrote.

Copley cited actions by elected officials in Florida, Texas and West Virginia to discourage companies from adopting policies that use retirees’ pension plans to advance favored social policies.

“Anti-ESG Republicans say big financial firms are abusing their power to advance liberal agendas on issues such as diversity, social justice, and especially climate change,” they wrote, without elaborating on their arguments.

“Many experts disagree that Republicans are distorting ESG investment goals and policies,” he added, “describing it as a set of considerations that investors try to understand risks and opportunities that aren’t considered in traditional financial models.”

Copley downplays the extent to which ESG policies have reduced funding for fossil fuels, writing, “Are ESG investors boycotting fossil fuels? It doesn’t seem so.”

To support his claim, he cited a report posted on the website of the Rainforest Action Network, a climate change activist organization.

However, their claim that ESG investors are not boycotting fossil fuels is false. In 2019, Goldman Sachs Promised no direct financing It also refused to fund any new or existing coal plants anywhere in the world and oil projects in the Atlantic. Other financial institutions implemented similar policies, and BlackRock pledged to remove coal companies from its portfolio.

As the Wall Street Journal editorial board noted in July, “Some West Virginia coal producers say they can’t finance ramping up production despite global demand.”

“Copley blames Republicans as one of the reasons why ESG is now a political fight,” writing, “Republicans are trying to score political points before the election.”

Many investors, such as Kyle Bass, argue that ESG is hastening the world’s transition away from fossil fuels and has created and will continue to create energy shortages, affecting the world’s poor.

Despite being publicly funded and this article being part of its news coverage, NPR does not appear to be neutral. After Copley was hired in July, NPR released a statement Employees who say some companies are “putting us in harm’s way” on climate change.

“We created this position to help our audience understand the role corporations are playing in a changing climate: how some are helping us avoid the worst climate scenarios and how others are speeding us toward harm,” NPR’s editors wrote.