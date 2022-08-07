New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

NPR has become the latest mainstream outlet to attack Republican governors for the growing immigration crisis in liberal cities.

On Friday, NPR boosted its coverage of New York City and Washington, D.C. as governments struggle to deal with the growing number of illegal immigrants in their cities. Greg Abbott, Texas and Doug Ducey, Ariz. His article headlined “GOP Governors Send Busloads of Immigrants to DC and NYC – No Plan for What’s Next.”

“The governors of Texas and Arizona are sending buses full of immigrants and refugees to Washington, DC’s Union Station, a few blocks from the Capitol building. There are no government officials to meet them upon arrival,” wrote NPR’s Twitter account.

Abbott has sent busloads of illegal immigrants to Washington DC since April to protest the Biden administration’s refusal to act on the border crisis in Texas. Ducey later began deporting illegal immigrants from his state as well.

Pentagon Rejects Bowser’s Request for National Guard to Help in ‘Humanitarian Crisis’ Immigrants Arrive in DC

NPR noted, “Commentators — including some Republican state and local officials — have called Abbott’s plan to house immigrants in D.C. ‘political theater.’ Yet, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey joined Texas and began housing immigrants in the nation’s capital in May.”

The article also quotes Abel Nunez, head of the Central American Resource Center, who criticized Abbott’s plan as a “media hit.”

“I thought he really wanted to make a media hit out of this,” Nunez said. “And eventually after two or three weeks when it’s all over, he’ll stop doing it.”

Abbott has pledged to send more buses after DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and NYC Mayor Eric Adams both complained of emergencies in handling migrants.

NYTIMES, VANITY FAIR, MSNBC, WAPO Blame GOP Governors for Creating ‘Immigrant Crisis’ in Liberal Cities

Many media outlets have blamed Abbott and Ducey for the immigration crisis in more liberal cities away from the border. The New York Times accused them of “causing disaster” while Vanity Fair suggested that Republicans had “successfully created a migrant crisis” through Abbott’s busing strategy. The Washington Post called it a “brutal, political stunt” that evolved into “relentless, inhumane brutality”.

The comments echoed accusations by the Biden administration that Abbott and Ducey’s actions were using immigrants as “political tools.”

White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre told reporters late last month that “there is a process in place to manage immigrants at the border; This is not what they are doing right now. “That includes removing immigrants as required by a court order under Title 42, transferring them to ICE custody or placing them in the care of local NGOs while they await further processing…Again, that’s what the Republicans are doing, the way they’re interfering. It is wrong to use it as a political pawn.”

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.