Tennis’ 21-time Grand Slam winner, Novak Djokovic, says he is “preparing” to be allowed to participate in August’s US Open in New York.

Djokovic, who is coming off his seventh Wimbledon title, is not allowed to enter the United States due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. Non-US citizens may, with limited exceptions, be required to show proof of full vaccinations before boarding a flight to the county.

On Saturday, Djokovic posted a message to his fans on social media saying he was waiting to hear if he would be able to enter the United States for the US Open.

“I’m preparing to be allowed to compete, I’m waiting to see if there’s a place for me to go to the US. Fingers crossed!” Djokovic said on his Instagram account.

following him Victory at Wimbledon Djokovic confirmed that he will not receive the COVID-19 vaccine to compete at the US Open.

“I’m not vaccinated and I don’t plan to be vaccinated. So the only good news I have is to take away the green vaccine card that they mandate or call something for you to enter the United States or an exemption,” Djokovic said. to ESPN. “I don’t know. I don’t think an exception is realistically possible. If it is possible, I don’t know what the exception would be.

“I don’t know. I don’t have many answers.”

Djokovic has won three US Open titles, losing to Daniel Medvedev in last year’s final. The 2022 tournament is scheduled from August 29 to September 11.

Djokovic was not allowed to compete at the Australian Open in January after being denied a vaccine exemption. He was later deported from Australia.