closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Novak Djokovic said it himself “Preparing” for the US Open He would have been allowed to compete later this month, but the 21-time Grand Slam winner pulled out of the Canadian Open on Thursday over the country’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for travelers.

Like the US, Canada doesn’t allow it Unvaccinated foreign nationals Moving to the country prompted Djokovic to withdraw from the tournament.

Thursday’s news could be a harbinger of things to come at the US Open this monthHere Djokovic will be hoping for a 22nd Grand Slam title and fourth on hard courts at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Novak Djokovic cheers to the crowd after losing to Daniel Medvedev in the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships on September 12, 2021 in New York.

Novak Djokovic cheers to the crowd after losing to Daniel Medvedev in the men’s singles final of the US Open tennis championships on September 12, 2021 in New York.
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Novak Djokovic added to US Open entry list, but USTA must follow federal policy for unvaccinated travelers

After defeating Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final on July 10, Djokovic said he would “love” to compete in the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, but also admitted that “I’m not planning on getting vaccinated”.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) issued a statement last month declaring that while the tournament does not have a vaccination mandate, it will abide by federal policy.

Novak Djokovic plays Aljaz Bedene during the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2022 in Paris.

Novak Djokovic plays Aljaz Bedene during the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2022 in Paris.
(Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“There is no vaccination mandate for players at the US Open, but it respects the US government’s stance on travel into the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens,” the USTA said.

After being Deported from Australia In January over his vaccination status, Djokovic missed several events earlier this season in California, Florida and Ohio. Next on his list is the US Open, which starts on August 29.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic returns the ball during an exhibition match in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 13, 2022.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic returns the ball during an exhibition match in Visoko, Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 13, 2022.
(Nedim Grabovica/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Djokovic said he was in a social media post last week The focus is on training for the US Open “If I’m allowed to compete.”

“I want to tell you all how grateful I am to see so many messages of support and love from all over the world these days,” his post read. “I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, I am waiting to see if there is a place for me to travel to the US fingers crossed!”

Paulina Dedaz is a digital reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you have a tip, you can email Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com