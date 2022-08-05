New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Novak Djokovic said it himself “Preparing” for the US Open He would have been allowed to compete later this month, but the 21-time Grand Slam winner pulled out of the Canadian Open on Thursday over the country’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for travelers.

Like the US, Canada doesn’t allow it Unvaccinated foreign nationals Moving to the country prompted Djokovic to withdraw from the tournament.

Thursday’s news could be a harbinger of things to come at the US Open this month Here Djokovic will be hoping for a 22nd Grand Slam title and fourth on hard courts at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Novak Djokovic added to US Open entry list, but USTA must follow federal policy for unvaccinated travelers

After defeating Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final on July 10, Djokovic said he would “love” to compete in the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, but also admitted that “I’m not planning on getting vaccinated”.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) issued a statement last month declaring that while the tournament does not have a vaccination mandate, it will abide by federal policy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“There is no vaccination mandate for players at the US Open, but it respects the US government’s stance on travel into the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens,” the USTA said.

After being Deported from Australia In January over his vaccination status, Djokovic missed several events earlier this season in California, Florida and Ohio. Next on his list is the US Open, which starts on August 29.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Djokovic said he was in a social media post last week The focus is on training for the US Open “If I’m allowed to compete.”

“I want to tell you all how grateful I am to see so many messages of support and love from all over the world these days,” his post read. “I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, I am waiting to see if there is a place for me to travel to the US fingers crossed!”