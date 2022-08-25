New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

There has been speculation for months whether Novak Djokovic will compete This month is the US Open Due to his vaccination status, the 21-time Grand Slam champion confirmed on Thursday that he will not travel to New York.

Djokovic made the announcement on social media as a result of travel restrictions that prevent US citizens from entering the country. The COVID-19 vaccine.

“Sadly, I can’t go to NY for the US Open this time,” the Serbian tennis pro wrote on Twitter. “Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support.

“Good morning to my fellow players! I’m in good shape and positive spirit and waiting for the chance to compete again. See you soon tennis world!”

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) issued a statement last month declaring that while the tournament does not have a vaccination mandate, it will abide by federal policy.

“There is no vaccination mandate for players at the US Open, but it respects the US government’s stance on travel into the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens,” the USTA said at the time.

Earlier this month, Djokovic pulled out of the Canadian Open with a similar directive to travelers.

After defeating Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final on July 10, Djokovic said he would “love” to compete in the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, but also admitted that “I’m not planning on getting vaccinated”.

Djokovic got his hopes up He will be allowed to travel to the US to compete for his record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title, three of which have come from US Open wins.

Djokovic has spent more weeks at No. 1 than anyone else in the history of the ATP rankings. He is ranked No. 6 this week as no ranking points are awarded at Wimbledon this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.