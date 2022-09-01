Nova Scotia couple upset after 11-year wait for ALS diagnosis

Terminal illness is not a diagnosis anyone wants to hear, but a couple from Nova Scotia talk about how the news was delivered.

After 11 years of waiting for confirmation of what he already feared, Don Hutton was diagnosed with ALS a year ago at age 57.

“I just thought, ‘My life is over,'” Hutton said. “You have ALS. It’s 100% fatal.”

ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) is a disease in which people gradually become paralyzed as the brain can no longer communicate with the muscles in the body. This is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The Canadian ALS Society states that most people with ALS die within two to five years of being diagnosed.

In this undated photograph, the Huttons celebrate their wedding anniversary aboard an ALS clinical trial in Montreal. (Jennifer Hutton)

Hutton saw family members suffer and die from the disease, but the medical community constantly told him that was not the case. He was even misdiagnosed with other minor medical conditions.

Hutton’s wife, Jennifer, has become an outspoken advocate for his concern, taking to TikTok to share her rants.

“She is my hero,” said Don Hutton. “She is everything to me. All. I thank God for her.”

Jennifer Hutton was on a business trip outside the province when her husband was diagnosed.

“I would like to make sure that no one else has to go to the doctor and be diagnosed with a terminal illness without a loved one sitting next to them,” she said.

Nova Scotia Health spokesman Brendan Elliot said doctors usually ask patients to have a supportive person by their side when they are about to make a serious diagnosis.

Hutton accompanies her husband when he is given medical attention. (Jennifer Hutton)

But the Huttons say that didn’t happen in their case.

In addition, Don is said to have received the Medical Assistance at Death (MAID) brochure at the same appointment he was diagnosed with.

Elliott said the purpose of including MAID in these discussions is to ensure that the patient makes an informed decision about their health care and is aware of all possible demise options.

“The timing of these interviews should be tailored to the individual patient and conducted with great care and empathy,” Elliott said.

Don is active today. He cleans the family pool, walks the dog and earns money.

While they are grateful that Don is doing so well, the Huttons worry about the implications of the delayed testing for the patient.

The Huttons are pictured with their dog Quinn. (Presented by Jennifer Hutton)

The Huttons advocate additional genetic testing for the disease, especially for those with a family history of the disease.

The ALS Society of Canada reports that 90 percent of cases occur in people with no family history.

“Genetic testing is usually not done on all patients with suspected ALS, but on correctly selected patients,” Elliott said.

“It is worth noting that there are currently no approved drugs or treatments based on genetic mutations. Therefore, it does not necessarily affect the clinical care of the patient. However, this may have implications for family members and may make the patient eligible for treatment. for a particular clinical trial.

Nova Scotia has the shortest waiting time for ALS diagnosis

According to A 2018 study published in the Canadian Journal of Neurological Sciences., Nova Scotia has the shortest waiting time for a diagnosis with 15.1 months. Saskatchewan was the longest: 27 months.

Since both Huttons are pushing for changes to the healthcare system, Don said he’s focused on living life to the fullest every day.

“I will do everything in my power to fight this until the day I die, but until that day I am enjoying life,” he said.

