Nottingham Forest Dennis and Kouyate are latest rookies

Nottingham Forest have signed Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford and former Crystal Palace midfielder Sheihou Kouyate.

Dennis, 24, scored 10 goals for the Hornets in the Premier League last season but couldn’t keep them up. He featured in Watford’s first two league games but was not in the squad for Friday night’s victory over Burnley as he completed his move to the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest are delighted to confirm the signing of striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford, the club said in a statement. No terms were disclosed by Forest and a fee of £20 million was reportedly agreed upon.

Steve Cooper has bolstered his side by signing 15 deals during the summer transfer window – worth just under £110m – and there are no signs that the club’s spending has run out. Forest has also been linked with Brighton striker Neil Maupay, who was out of Saturday’s game against Newcastle while they remain interested in Wolves striker Morgan Gibbs-White.

Senegal international midfielder Kouyate left Crystal Palace in early summer after failing to reach a new deal with the southeast London club. The 32-year-old, who has won 82 caps, has signed a two-year deal with the City Ground.