type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Nottingham Forest Club record bid submitted for Gibbs-White
SportsFOOTBALL

Nottingham Forest Club record bid submitted for Gibbs-White

By printveela editor

-

11
0
- Advertisment -


Nottingham Forest have made a new and improved offer for Wolverhampton midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White that would see them break the club’s transfer record if accepted.

Wolverhampton have turned down previous bids for the Forest winger, who has also attracted interest from Everton and Crystal Palace. The Wolves have been adamant all summer that Gibbs-White is not for sale, but Forest are hoping their latest bid for the winger will be successful.

Cooper uses Nottingham Forest history to return to top flight | Will Unwin

Read more

All summer, the striker was the main target of Forest head coach Steve Cooper. Cooper worked with Gibbs-White when he was in charge of the England age group and also when the player was on loan at Swansea and Cooper was manager there.

Gibbs-White impressed last season on loan at Sheffield United in the Championship, scoring 11 goals in 35 league appearances. Ironically, he missed a penalty in the play-off semi-final, which resulted in Forest advancing to the final, which they won against Huddersfield.

Forest have been the most active Premier League side on the transfer market this summer, signing 12 players so far. They broke their transfer record earlier this summer when their first arrival was £17 million striker Taiwo Avoni.

They are also looking for a central midfielder and Betis’ William Carvalho is one of the targets for this role.

Previous articleUnvaccinated Novak Djokovic refuses to open National Bank in Montreal
Next articleNFL Hall of Fame Game to feature USFL players

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

NY Times, Vanity Fair, MSNBC, WaPo Blame GOP Governors for Creating ‘Immigrant Crisis’ in Liberal Cities

off Video Politicians not bothering to visit southern border: Border Union officials...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Tim Scott defends Murkowski endorsement amid backlash from right: ‘I like to win’

closer Video Mark Thiessen: GOP in position to lose winnable Senate races...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Judge confirms Kevin Spacey must pay $31 million from ‘House of Cards’ shooting over sexual misconduct allegations

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Auburn’s TJ Finley was arrested after allegedly eluding police during a traffic stop

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Creamy Shrimp Pasta Dinner in 30 Minutes: Recipe

closer Video 'Fox & Friends' celebrates National Pasta Day Chef Ashton Keefe...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Alberta government to change bonus rules after Hinshaw’s massive payout during COVID-19

Alberta Treasury Secretary Jason Nixon said the public service has been instructed to review and amend bonus rules...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

A new era for Bayern, but no rivals yet

Iis this finally? Before the start of...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Mikel Arteta: “I’m not asking people to love me or love me”

MIkel Arteta is extremely intense. This becomes...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Everton Lampard hope ‘tough love’ gets Alli back on track

Frank Lampard said the support and "tough love"...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

The power of the Premier League is in danger of fading due to a new season of change

TueWelcome, once again, upside down. As the...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News