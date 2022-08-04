Nottingham Forest Club record bid submitted for Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest have made a new and improved offer for Wolverhampton midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White that would see them break the club’s transfer record if accepted.

Wolverhampton have turned down previous bids for the Forest winger, who has also attracted interest from Everton and Crystal Palace. The Wolves have been adamant all summer that Gibbs-White is not for sale, but Forest are hoping their latest bid for the winger will be successful.

All summer, the striker was the main target of Forest head coach Steve Cooper. Cooper worked with Gibbs-White when he was in charge of the England age group and also when the player was on loan at Swansea and Cooper was manager there.

Gibbs-White impressed last season on loan at Sheffield United in the Championship, scoring 11 goals in 35 league appearances. Ironically, he missed a penalty in the play-off semi-final, which resulted in Forest advancing to the final, which they won against Huddersfield.

Forest have been the most active Premier League side on the transfer market this summer, signing 12 players so far. They broke their transfer record earlier this summer when their first arrival was £17 million striker Taiwo Avoni.

They are also looking for a central midfielder and Betis’ William Carvalho is one of the targets for this role.