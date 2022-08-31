New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

No. 5 Notre Dame will play No. 5 to open the college football season on Saturday night. 2 against Ohio State and that should be a good indicator of how the year is going to be.

Notre Dame defensive lineman Jason Ademilola is feeling much better than his matchup against the Fighting Irish on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We feel that we are the strongest, most big-mother in the country,” Ademilola told reporters. By On3Sports.

Ademilola is a fifth-year senior for the Fighting Irish. He played in all 13 games for Notre Dame last season and had career highs in total tackles (50), tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (4).

Notre Dame is 11-2 in 2021, losing only to Cincinnati and Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. Marcus Freeman took over for Brian Kelly for the final game of the season and was later named permanent head coach.

Heisman Trophy: CJ Stroud, Bryce junior among favorites to win college football’s top prize

Notre Dame’s schedule is by no means easy. At the start of the year, the team had four ranked opponents on its schedule, including Ohio State. BYU, Clemson and USC are the others. The team also plays Navy at M&T Stadium in Baltimore.

Al Golden takes the reins as defensive coordinator with hopes of replicating the team’s 2020 defense, which had 41 sacks, 26 takeaways and was 15th in the nation in points allowed. Freeman was the defensive coordinator at the time.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We’re trying to keep some consistency in what we’re doing,” Freeman said last week. “Obviously there are some improvements because of Coach Golden’s experience as a defensive coordinator and in the NFL. But the basis of what we’re going to do doesn’t change.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.