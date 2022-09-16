Notre Dame was in ruins. Scott Frost is on the market. Our ‘College Football Fix’ experts discuss.

There was no shortage of drama in Week 2 of the college football season. No. 1 Alabama didn’t survive a trip to Texas with a last-second field goal advantage. No. 9 Notre Dame surprised at home by Marshall. Appalachian State went on the road and took down No. 6 Texas A&M.

And if that wasn’t enough news over the weekend, Nebraska parted ways with coach Scott Frost, dropping to 1-2 after the Cornhuskers lost to Georgia Southern a day after the fifth-year coach was on the sideline.

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address all of these storylines and look ahead to the biggest matchups in Week 3 on the latest edition of College Football Fix, the USA TODAY Sports Weekly Podcast, released every Tuesday of the season.

