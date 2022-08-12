Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick sees conference upheaval as ‘affirmation’ of independence

Don’t look for Notre Dame to give up its football independence anytime soon.

That was the underlying message of athletic director Jack Swarbrick’s public comments Wednesday, his most definitive yet on the prospect. Big Ten Conference Welcomed USC and UCLA as prospective members six weeks earlier.

“I don’t know if we’re stronger,” Swarbrick said in an hour-long live interview released by the university’s website. “I think all of this dynamic has just reinforced that a lot of the decisions that have been made over the years have put Notre Dame in a very good position. That’s my biggest takeaway.”

Swarbrick, who recently turned 14Th Anniversary, on the job, isn’t too worried about losing what he called a “pretty amazing” media rights package that reportedly could earn Big Ten member schools more than $100 million a year.

He praised the “brilliant strategy” of Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, a 1990 graduate of Notre Dame Law School, and his negotiating acumen in what was supposed to be a Big Ten tripleheader on Saturdays with Fox, CBS and NBC. In 2024

“I think it played out great for him,” Swarbrick said. “The timing couldn’t be better. … But it’s also right for Notre Dame.”

Although Notre Dame’s contract with NBC runs through 2025, Swarbrick’s continued additional commitment to college football by the network can only benefit the Irish football program.

“We need NBC to have more college football to promote our games more effectively and talk about our games and see NBC in that light,” Swarbrick said. “So it’s great for us that they’re getting a big piece out of this.”

Swarbrick reiterated that the three main factors in Notre Dame’s continued independence are a “committed broadcast partner” that provides “adequate access” to the College Football Playoff and an ideal home for the school’s Olympic Games, especially in terms of travel.

On the first front, that means paying enough for the rights to assume that Notre Dame can compete as the nationally televised TV partner for all Irish home football games, which NBC has had since 1991.

A chief architect of the four-team playoff model in place since 2014, Swarbrick helped craft the proposed 12-team model, which he hopes will be adopted in the next year or two.

Swarbrick called the Atlantic Coast Conference a “great partner” but said he would “like to make progress” on the school’s Olympic Games schedule.

Swarbrick said he doesn’t think they’ll expand beyond 16 schools in the near term, referring to the “consolidation of power” by the two strongest conferences, the Southeastern Conference and the Big Ten.

Aside from a weak Pac-12 and Big 12 merger, which Swarbrick notes is unlikely due to its many “problems,” a third mega-conference is unlikely for now.

“The advantage that the SEC and the Big Ten have built will probably last a long time,” he said.

Some industry leaders have suggested that the NCAA will eventually usher in a new governance model, at least when it comes to football. Again, Swarbrick sees potential merit in that, but also cites the complexity of such integration.

“There is a general perception that something new needs to be developed here to govern football effectively,” he said, adding, “It is now in a position that none of us could have imagined 10 years ago. Its dominance is extraordinary.”