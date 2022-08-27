New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jack Hampel is arguably the most famous baseball fan.

In case you don’t know who he is, he’s the guy who caught Alex Rodriguez’s 3,000th hit as a home run — and claimed the catch over 11,000 baseballs in his lifetime.

He turned “ball-hawking” into a legitimate skill, though upset many in the process.

Now, ballpark ushers are fighting back.

in a Recent video Posted on his YouTube channel, the 44-year-old wanted to build his baseball-catching resume and hit another home run ball, this time at Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.

But he was stopped by a stadium guard who told him that his ticket was not for the section he was trying to enter.

Hampil was visibly upset.

“Come, don’t be so hard,” said Humple. “That’s ridiculous. It’s ridiculous to say I can’t move 10 feet for a home run. Stop enforcing the BS rules you make up on the spot. It’s a home run ball, people can try to catch a home run.”

Hample recorded another interaction with several other ushers who gave him an ultimatum: stay in his assigned seat or leave the ballpark.

He raved about the “fan experience” in Denver.

“I’ll stay in my seat, but I want you to know how bad the fan experience here is,” he said. “It really stinks, I have to say. Really really stinks. You don’t know how to treat people. It’s not good. Big L. You get an F on the fan experience.”

Humpil has stirred controversy before — he illegally attended a Fort Bragg game meant only for military and their families and was accused of hitting baseballs from kids who were meant to be there (in his defense, he gave them plenty, as well). Even Clayton Kershaw refused to give him a baseball because, according to his own account, the future Hall of Famer told him “You got 7,000 of them.“

Because of his controversies, the New York Post called him “Baseball’s most hated fan.“