Not enough young farmers. Congress is looking to change that

Bobbi Wilson is about to start her first farming season, preparing the soil for next year’s ripe tomatoes and potatoes. Her plan: to start a small farm market — which she hopes will also include other produce such as onions, beans, strawberries and corn — and eventually expand to grow flowers and raise poultry.

For Wilson, this has been 10 years in the making. The 32-year-old from southern Oregon fell in love with farming during a year off from college, when she worked on a farm in northern Arizona in exchange for housing and food.

Wilson didn’t come from a farming background and spent years figuring out how to get off the land. Ultimately, she chose to rent out part of her mother and stepfather’s property. If this were not the case, she said, she would have no choice.

“I think it’s kind of like the phrase ‘marry it or inherit it’ — like, people access land and it wasn’t accessible to me before,” she said.

Access to land and ability to purchase it is called a A new survey released by the National Young Farmers Coalition and analyzed by the University of Wisconsin Survey Center. According to the survey, 59% of young farmers named it very or very challenging to find affordable land to buy, and 45% of young farmers named it very or very challenging to find available land to buy. Rates were higher – 68% – among farmers of color.

“No matter how you look at the data, one of the biggest challenges for young people involved in agriculture is getting access to land,” said Holly Rippon-Butler, director of land campaigns for the National Young Farmers Coalition. “It’s the number one challenge for current farmers and ranchers. It’s a major reason young people report leaving farming. It’s the primary barrier to getting started regardless of the region of the country you’re in. Identify as a first-generation farmer or rancher. That’s regardless of years of experience. And it’s a huge challenge for young farmers of color who face a lot more systemic oppression.”

These constraints have made the situation even worse as the average age of a farmer has steadily increased over the past few decades. The most recent Ag Census data shows the average age of farmers is about 60 — and that’s concerning to lawmakers in Washington who say getting younger generations involved in agriculture is key to building a sustainable food system.



Epidemics underscored the need for local and regional food sources

The Department of Agriculture defines a beginning farmer as a farmer who has been in business for 10 years or less. In the 2017 Census of Agriculture — the last time the USDA collected data — 1 in 4 were classified as beginning farmers. That year, the number of young growers — defined as 35 and under — was 121,754, a tiny fraction of the total of 3.4 million growers. New data is expected in 2023.

Democrats and Republicans in Congress say ensuring a younger generation of farmers can enter the business is key to sustaining local and regional supply chains needed for emergencies, normal domestic food production and meeting growing demand for local food.

As large distributors and manufacturers face supply chain disruptions during the pandemic, more people are turning to their local markets and vendors to buy foods that cannot be found in grocery stores. While many supply chain disruptions have eased, demand remains high, according to Heidi Noordijk, small farm coordinator at Oregon State University.



“During the pandemic, when food access was tight, people were like, ‘We want to buy local food. We want to support our farmers and community-supported agriculture,'” Noordijk said. “There were waiting lists happening and there was a huge demand for people wanting to support their local farmers.”

At a hearing in July, representatives of farmers and credit unions and socially disadvantaged groups testified before the House Agriculture Committee about barriers for young and beginning farmers.

Adam Brown, owner of B&B Farms in Illinois, told the panel that his biggest challenge is meeting the programs coming from the USDA and being aware of his options.

“I think the USDA, from my point of view, does a poor job of educating about the programs that are out there and available. And as the farm bills change every several years, a lot of times programs go away or are new,” he said. “We hear about them through word of mouth rather than direct FSA [Farm Service Agency] or county offices notify us.”

Zach Ducheneaux, administrator of the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, the department’s lending arm, told NPR that he knows loan applications can be so long and complicated that potential farmers may give up.

“There are no less stringent collateral and security requirements for young and beginning farmers — they still need to be as qualified as an established farmer,” Ducheneaux said. “We’re working on streamlining access to all of these things that I think will benefit our young and beginning growers.”

Ducheneaux, who lives on the Cheyenne River Sioux Indian Reservation, said it’s important for groups to communicate with lawmakers about what changes they want to make to programs, especially after the pandemic.

“We saw in this pandemic how fragile our food system is, and if we don’t have producers who have the capacity to develop internal financial resilience at an earlier stage, our food system is literally at risk,” Ducheneaux said. “We have about 40,000 cattle raised on my tribe’s territory, and during the epidemic there was no meat on the shelves in our grocery stores. That has created a lot of fragility in this food system.”

Advocates are calling for federal help and making recommendations

On August 24, the USDA unveiled new pandemic assistance dollars aimed at younger and more diverse people interested in jobs in agriculture — both on the farm and at the government level. About $300 million is now available to organizations that have projects to help increase access to land, capital and markets.

“We think there’s a real opportunity here to expand the universe of people interested in all levels of agriculture and food production — and we think it’s important to maintain our country as a food-secure nation,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters.

But Congress still has several changes up its sleeve for the 2023 farm bill.



“What has happened time and time again in the last several farm bills is that everybody goes along [young farmers] It’s one of their priorities, but as the farm bill gets drafted, it gets pushed off the list,” said Rob Larev, president of the National Farmers Union, during a panel at Minnesota FarmFest.

Groups like the Young Farmers Coalition are pushing lawmakers to address barriers to land access and USDA programs in the upcoming farm bill. The farm bill, which is negotiated every five years, is a way for Congress to make changes to the way federal loan and technical assistance programs work — something the USDA can’t do on its own.

“We’re at a point now where young people are in crisis in terms of access to land, and we need our federal government to take action,” said Rippon-Butler of the Young Farmers Coalition, “and we need equity to be at the center. That’s why we’re creating policies like this.” That will truly put young farmers and ranchers of color at the center and elevate our entire next generation of young farmers.”

Some of the recommendations include developing a pre-approval process for farm loans, easing requirements for new growers and increasing loan limits.

“I ask that we have some predictability in the next farm bill,” Brown told the House Agriculture Committee. “We have a lot of volatility throughout my operation, throughout the ag economy. If we know what we’re dealing with we can plan better.”

For now, those who want to get into farming can look to groups like land-grant universities and nonprofit organizations that have created training programs to teach them how to build successful businesses.

Wilson, a novice vegetable farmer, helps train and advocate for potential young farmers through her work with the National Farmers Union as well as Rogue Farm Corps, an Oregon-based program.

“We’re helping to ensure the future of agriculture is in good hands. The US farming population is aging, and here in Oregon we expect to change ownership of two-thirds of our farmland in the next 20 years,” Wilson said. “Removing barriers to entry and ensuring that new farmers succeed is more important than ever if we are to make our food system more equitable, resilient and sustainable for generations to come.”