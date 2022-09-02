‘Not a way to deal with a pandemic’: Science desk members disagree with waiving 5-day COVID-19 isolation

Members of the outgoing Ontario Science Desk say they would advise against accepting the province’s decision to lift COVID-19 lockdown requirements if they were consulted on the go.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kieran Moore said this week that those who test positive for COVID-19 no longer need to self-isolate for five days.

Under the new recommendations, people should stay at home until their fever clears and their symptoms improve for at least 24 hours, but they must wear a mask “in all conditions” for 10 full days.

Dr. Fahad Razak, scientific director of the table, which is due to be dissolved next week, says he disagrees with the province’s lifting of lockdown requirements.

Razak, a professor at the University of Toronto and an internist at St. Michael’s Hospital, says he advocates stricter rules, including wearing masks indoors, as a way to limit the spread of COVID-19, which will help ease the strain on the healthcare system. .

Desk didn’t formally evaluate decision, director says

Dr. Gerald Evans, a member of the academic desk who also teaches at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, says it’s too early to lift the lockdown rule, especially with school resuming and a busy fall-winter respiratory season expected.

“At the moment, this is not the way to deal with a pandemic,” Evans said. “I think it’s driven by some very, very simplistic thinking.”

Razak said the scientific table did not formally evaluate the government’s decision to lift the lockdown requirement, and noted that the advisory group was not always consulted on pandemic response measures.

He said Ontario’s health care system, already under pressure, could be even more overwhelmed.

“I see a significant risk in the healthcare system and a wave that has not subsided to the extent that we would like,” he said.