‘Not a great threat to our republic:’ Dick Cheney attacks Donald Trump in Liz Cheney ad

WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Dick Cheney on Thursday called former President Donald Trump a direct threat to the country’s future, cutting campaign ads for daughter and Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney.

“In the 246-year history of our country, there has never been a person who poses a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” the former vice president said in an extraordinary attack on a former president of the same party.

Cheney, the underdog in her re-election bid against Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hagman, has described the former president in similar terms during his tenure on a special congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 coup.

The Case of Liz Chaney: ‘Domestic threat:’ Liz Cheney says Republicans should ditch Donald Trump

During a series of hearings, Cheney and other committee members have accused Trump of orchestrating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol in an attempt to illegally reverse his election loss to President Joe Biden.

In the ad, the elder Cheney said Trump knew he lost the election and accused him of lying to supporters about false claims of voter fraud.

The former vice president also suggested that his daughter’s work on the investigation was in an effort to prevent Trump from winning the presidency again in the 2024 election.

Cheney said in the announcement that nothing she will do is more important than leading the effort to ensure that Donald Trump never gets near the Oval Office again. “And it will succeed.”

The Republican primary in Wyoming is August 16.

Liz Cheney Race:Liz Cheney is up for re-election in Wyoming. What to know about her August primary

Trump has attacked Bush, Cheney

Trump has attacked Dick Cheney and former President George W. Bush over the years on issues ranging from free trade to the invasion of Iraq.

Tim Murtoff, Hagman’s political consultant, said Chey’s ad was designed to appeal only to donors who could fund his “fever dream” of running for president himself.

“Voters know she has abandoned her job of representing Wyoming and is instead pursuing her own personal war with Donald Trump,” Murtaugh said. “So people are tired of that, and this ad just reinforces that point.”