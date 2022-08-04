type here...
Politics 'Not a great threat to our republic:' Dick Cheney...
Politics

‘Not a great threat to our republic:’ Dick Cheney attacks Donald Trump in Liz Cheney ad

By printveela editor

-

7
0
- Advertisment -

WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Dick Cheney on Thursday called former President Donald Trump a direct threat to the country’s future, cutting campaign ads for daughter and Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney.

“In the 246-year history of our country, there has never been a person who poses a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” the former vice president said in an extraordinary attack on a former president of the same party.

Cheney, the underdog in her re-election bid against Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hagman, has described the former president in similar terms during his tenure on a special congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 coup.

The Case of Liz Chaney: ‘Domestic threat:’ Liz Cheney says Republicans should ditch Donald Trump

During a series of hearings, Cheney and other committee members have accused Trump of orchestrating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol in an attempt to illegally reverse his election loss to President Joe Biden.

In the ad, the elder Cheney said Trump knew he lost the election and accused him of lying to supporters about false claims of voter fraud.

The former vice president also suggested that his daughter’s work on the investigation was in an effort to prevent Trump from winning the presidency again in the 2024 election.

Cheney said in the announcement that nothing she will do is more important than leading the effort to ensure that Donald Trump never gets near the Oval Office again. “And it will succeed.”

The Republican primary in Wyoming is August 16.

Liz Cheney Race:Liz Cheney is up for re-election in Wyoming. What to know about her August primary

Trump has attacked Bush, Cheney

Trump has attacked Dick Cheney and former President George W. Bush over the years on issues ranging from free trade to the invasion of Iraq.

Tim Murtoff, Hagman’s political consultant, said Chey’s ad was designed to appeal only to donors who could fund his “fever dream” of running for president himself.

“Voters know she has abandoned her job of representing Wyoming and is instead pursuing her own personal war with Donald Trump,” Murtaugh said. “So people are tired of that, and this ad just reinforces that point.”

Previous articleJudge blocks attorneys for Brian Flores and others from gathering more evidence in discrimination lawsuit
Next articleQuebec Senator Leaves Conservative Caucus, But Says He Will Remain Party Member

Latest news

Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Hamburger, hot dog highlight new tailgate mix from candy corn candy maker

closer Video 'That's a Stupid List': 'Fox & Friends' Hosts Take New...
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

The power of the Premier League is in danger of fading due to a new season of change

TueWelcome, once again, upside down. As the Premier League enters its third season of jarring schedules, once...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Supreme Court won’t hear appeal from parents who face two lawsuits over son’s death

David and Collet Stefan leaving the Lethbridge courthouse in 2016. The Supreme Court of Canada will not...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

‘It’s crazy’: FBI director Christopher Wray expresses deep concern over rising violence in US

WASHINGTON - FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday expressed deep concern about the violence driven by a series of...
Read more
- Advertisement -
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Your Friday briefing: Russia sentences Britney Griner to 9 years

We cover Chinese military exercises in Taiwan and the sentencing of American basketball star Britney Greener.Britney Griner sentenced...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Rhode Island mother files lawsuit after discovering ‘secret’ ‘anti-racist’ meetings held in district

off Video Rhode Island Mother Reveals How She Discovered 'Secret' 'Anti-Semitism' Meetings...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News