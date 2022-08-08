New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Aaron Rodgers didn’t like a sarcastic question about the coronavirus during a recent podcast interview as he prepares for the start of the 2022 season.

The Green Bay Packers star appeared on Monday’s episode Barstool Sports ‘Pardon My Take’ Monday is the day. Dan Katz, known as “Big Cat,” and Eric Sollenberger, known as “PFT Commentator,” appeared to joke with Rodgers about his decision not to vaccinate against COVID-19.

Rodgers and the podcast duo poke fun at each other over the two-time reigning NFL MVP’s new tattoo and Katz’s hopes that Rodgers will retire to give his Chicago Bears a break.

Sollenberger asked Rodges about his image of a quarterback and how he would describe himself.

“I think in general, I want to present myself how I see myself. So unapologetically authentic, you know?” Rodgers said. “Whether you like me or not — that’s not my concern at this point. You know, my concern is just telling the truth and, you know, people saying, ‘Oh, immunization, vaccination!’

Katz admits that he is very telling.

Katz and Sollenberger mocked Rodgers’ decision to avoid the vaccine.

“How many people do you think you killed? What’s your count?” Sollenberger sarcastically asked Katz, “How many grandmothers? Let’s do grandmothers.”

Rodgers smiled briefly after Sollenberger’s question, but responded gravely.

“I mean, I know you’re hanging around, but I don’t find that part funny. I really don’t,” he said.

Katz described the response he got when he tweeted that Rodgers “should be in jail” after saying Rodgers was “immunized,” but did not explain whether he had received the COVID vaccine.

“And probably a lot of people said, ‘F—, yeah, put him in jail. Put those liars in jail,'” the Packers star said.

Rodgers, Sollenberger and Katz went straight to football questions moments later.

Rodgers missed one game last season after contracting COVID-19. He said he was immunized in the 2021 offseason, but never explained that he didn’t get the vaccine. He led the Packers to the playoffs and won his third MVP, even though his thoughts and feelings on the vaccine were the story of the season.