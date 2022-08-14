Norway kills Freya, the 1,300-pound walrus that delighted onlookers

Norwegian authorities on Sunday killed a 1,300-pound walrus named Freya, who had spent recent weeks off the coast of Oslo boarding boats and relaxing on piers, saying her relocation was “too high a risk.”

“In the end, we didn’t see any other options,” said Olav Lekver, spokesman for the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries. “She was in an area that didn’t come naturally to her.”

Mr. Lekver said the walruses needed a lot of rest and people disturbed Freya by swimming with her and taking pictures of her. In summer, the Oslo Fjord is filled with swimmers, boaters and other water sports enthusiasts. Walruses are social animals and rarely go anywhere alone, which may be why Freya spent time in a densely populated area.