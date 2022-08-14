Norway kills Freya, the 1,300-pound walrus that delighted onlookers

Norwegian authorities on Sunday killed a 1,300-pound walrus named Freya, who had spent recent weeks off the coast of Oslo boarding boats and relaxing on piers, saying her relocation was “too high a risk.”
“In the end, we didn’t see any other options,” said Olav Lekver, spokesman for the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries. “She was in an area that didn’t come naturally to her.”
Mr. Lekver said the walruses needed a lot of rest and people disturbed Freya by swimming with her and taking pictures of her. In summer, the Oslo Fjord is filled with swimmers, boaters and other water sports enthusiasts. Walruses are social animals and rarely go anywhere alone, which may be why Freya spent time in a densely populated area.
The agency has repeatedly warned people to stay away from the animal, Mr Lekver said, but they mostly didn’t listen. Authorities warned last week that Freya could be killed if they failed to convince onlookers to stay away.
Freya has become a threat to human safety, according to Mr Lekver, adding: “She chased people in kayaks and kayaks.”
He did not specify how Freya was killed, but said that “in accordance with the rules.”
Freya has been spotted off the coast of the UK and various European countries, including the Netherlands and Denmark, for at least two years.
According to the World Wildlife Fund, there are about 225,000 walruses in the wild. They live in the ice-covered waters of Canada, Greenland, Norway, Russia and Alaska.
In their usual habitat, walruses crawl out onto ice sheets. In Freya’s case, she climbed onto piers and boats. Some ice sheets melting due to climate changeas a result, walruses have lost part of their habitat.
“Before killing her, you had to try many other options,” said Rune Aae, a biologist at the University of Southeast Norway who tracked Freya’s movements on Google map to help people know when to stay away from her. AT facebook post on Sunday, he called the decision to kill her “too hasty”.
“Freya sooner or later got out of the Oslo Fjord, which all previous experience showed, so euthanasia was, in my opinion, completely unnecessary,” he wrote.