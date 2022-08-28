New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Scott Frost hasn’t been hitting hard this season.

Still, the Nebraska coach still had the biggest decision to make in Saturday’s 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland.

He ordered an onside kick and it didn’t work. Now, he faces even more pressure with Nebraska’s seven-game losing streak.

“You have to be successful in this business to keep your job,” said Frost, now in his fifth year at the helm. “That’s the way it is. I love the state of Nebraska. I love these fans who have sacrificed to come here. We have to change this.”

Ryan Hilinski threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns to lead Northwestern’s rally in the season opener in front of 42,699 fans at Aviva Stadium in the Irish capital.

Frost took the blame for a failed onside kick that changed the momentum of the game in the third quarter.

“I made that call, it’s on me,” Frost said of the decision after the Huskers took a 28-17 lead. “At that point in the game, I thought the momentum was on our side and if we got it, we could close the game out.

“After they played so well on offense to start the second half you really can’t imagine them scoring 14 straight and us fumbling. Same excuses again. If I’m done with it, I’m not going to make the call.”

The Wildcats finished with 528 yards and avenged a humiliating 56-7 loss to the Huskers last October. Nebraska hasn’t won since.

After a 3-9 season, Nebraska looked to rebound with a revamped offense under new coordinator Mark Whipple — who took over the play-calling duties from Frost — but the traveling team and many of its fans went home disappointed.

Quarterback Casey Thompson had a big game in his Huskers debut, throwing for 355 yards, but a fourth-quarter mistake proved costly. Cameron Mitchell intercepted a Thompson pass and returned it nearly 40 yards. Six plays later, Evan Hull ran it in from the 4 to give the Wildcats a 31-28 lead. Hull finished with 22 carries for 119 yards.

Xander Mueller picked off a pass that went into the hands of receiver Wyatt Leaver with 1:27 left to seal the win for the Wildcats.

Anthony Grant ran for two third-quarter scores, including a 46-yarder to put the Huskers ahead 28-17. He ran it in from 3 yards out on the previous drive to put Nebraska ahead after the Wildcats went into halftime with a 17-14 lead. Grant had 19 carries for 101 yards.

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald called the onside kick a “huge momentum swing” in the game.

“We went down and punched it,” he said of Cam Porter’s 3-yard touchdown run that closed the gap to 28-24.

Nebraska was still ahead at the time, Frost pointed out.

“You don’t win a lot of games in the Big Ten giving up 31, so there are some things we have to answer on defense,” he said.

The Huskers took a 14-3 lead after Thompson threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to fellow transfer Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and punched it in from the 1 early in the second quarter. Garcia-Castaneda finished with 120 yards on four receptions.

But Hilinski capped an impressive first half by finding Danny Navarro in the back of the end zone for a 6-yard scoring strike, giving the Wildcats a 17-14 lead with 25 seconds left.

Earlier, Hilinski hit a wide-open Raymond Nero III on a play-action pass for a 41-yard score.

After Niro’s touchdown, Nebraska was driving again when linebacker Grayson Metz ripped the ball away from Garcia-Castaneda on a 24-yard completion to the Northwestern 11-yard line.

All about winning

Frost said he wouldn’t consider retiring: “Absolutely not. … I’ll fight the guys as long as I can fight.” His record as Nebraska’s coach is now 15-30.

Premium protection

Hilinski credits the offensive line with protecting him — he wasn’t sacked.

“When I can sit back there and be patient with the ball and see the field as a quarterback, that’s the best feeling,” he said. “Today, I was so calm in the pocket that I could see the whole field.”

Takeaway

Northwestern: The Wildcats appear to have found a quarterback in Hilinski, who completed 27 of 38 passes.

Nebraska: More questions for Frost. The Huskers lost all of their games by single digits last season, and now another. Despite the two interceptions, Thompson made big plays. On their first scoring drive of the third quarter, he scrambled left on third-and-8 and passed to Garcia-Castaneda for a 58-yard gain.

Free beer

Concession stands offered free beer at one point during the game when the stadium lost internet connection. The Aviva Stadium is cashless, so they chose not to turn away thirsty fans. Ronan McGowan said he waited 40 minutes in long lines and missed parts of the game, but added: “They did the right thing.”

Next

Nebraska hosts North Dakota on Saturday in the first of four consecutive home games, including a Sept. 17 matchup with Oklahoma.

Northwestern is off next weekend and hosts Duke on Sept. 10 for the first of three straight games at Ryan Field.