Northwest Alberta community unites after potential tornado strikes

It took a matter of minutes.

Greg Mason was outside his trailer home in Hines Creek, Alta, filming a summer thunderstorm when he noticed the clouds were starting to roll faster. A wall of rain poured down and he couldn’t see the edges of his 16-foot deck. Debris flew around the yard, hitting the house.

Mason, his wife, their cat and dog squatted next to the sofa in the living room, feeling the house kicking and whining like a wild animal. Then the squeal of nails being pulled out filled the room. The roof was torn off.

“We were going to die,” Mason recalled his thoughts at that moment. “And there was nothing you could do about it.

The village of Hynes Creek, about 445 kilometers northwest of Edmonton, is in recovery mode after a severe storm hit Friday night. Uprooted and broken trees, rooftops and general debris littered the community on Saturday.

The Alberta Emergency Alert issued a tornado warning for the Fairview, Altai area southeast of Hines Creek just before 9:45 p.m. Friday because a severe thunderstorm nearby “may have caused a tornado.”

Hines Creek residents told CBC News that the storm had been raging for a while before things got bad. They didn’t get a warning until the worst was over.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is still investigating the incident, meteorologist Daniel Desjardins told CBC News Saturday morning.

“It could have been a plow or a straight wind, or it could have been a tornado,” Desjardins said. When Desjardins spoke to CBC News on Saturday morning, the ECCC had yet to receive images of the tornado.

She added that at some point during the hurricane, the community lost power, preventing the public from sending real-time weather information, photos and videos.

As of 17:00 Saturday, ATCO power outage map shows two power outages in the Hines Creek area that affected nearly 500 customers.

Photos posted on social media show trees that have been completely uprooted, broken in half or bent over; some structures, such as sheds, were damaged or destroyed; and the roofs of some houses and buildings were torn off.

Friday night’s storm blew the roof off Greg Mason’s trailer home, shown here. A GoFundMe campaign was launched on Saturday to help pay for the new roof. (GoFundMe)

The weather agency received many reports of rain walls and ping-pong ball-sized hail.

Hail began to fall after the roof of Mason’s trailer was blown off. According to him, the pieces of ice looked like golf balls.

Katie Loxterkamp and her husband have lived in Hynes Creek for over 50 years and have never witnessed a storm like this.

“We had bad weather and there were times when trees were blown down. But nothing like this has ever happened,” Loxterkamp said.

“It was so instant.”

It was hot on Friday, she said, and it looked like the thunderstorm would be pretty typical. But around 8:30 pm, things started to get creepy, and Loxterkamp and her husband went to their house in case it rained.

Social media posts show many downed trees in parts of Hines Creek, Alta, following Friday night’s storm. (Stephanie Koval / Facebook)

According to Loxterkamp, ​​then the street turned white. She and her husband hid in their basement because the weather showed every sign of a tornado coming. CCTV footage shows trees falling down.

– What is going to be there? she and her husband asked from the basement. Will there be a roof?

She added that Loxterkamp and her husband were also grateful that they had a basement.

According to her, after 10 minutes it was quiet again on the street.

Community comes together

Home to about 396 people, Hines Creek is a community where everyone knows everyone in the city, and residents say the sense of community shone brightly in the hours since the storm.

After the weather cleared, members of the Mennonite community stopped at Mason’s home with sandwiches and supplies to tarp his trailer home, which used to have a roof.

Others donated trucks and a Bobcat tractor to help pick up trash from the yard, he said.

The GoFundMe campaign to pay for the new roof launched on Saturday morning. As of 4:30 p.m., he had raised $305.

“This community is top notch, without exception,” said Mason, who will be living in a rented trailer with his wife for a while. “People came together and everyone helped everyone.”

Loxterkamp checked on her neighbors as soon as the weather turned bad on Friday night, she said. The whole event was depressing and she did not go to bed until 2 am.

At 6:30 a.m., she and her husband were cutting down fallen trees and cleaning up the trash in the yard. The barn will have to be replaced, and a few trees have been felled, but otherwise everything is fine.

Little Denise Foods, a Filipino restaurant in Hines Creek, Alta, opened a breakfast spot on Saturday morning where people could get free coffee, pancakes and eggs. (Stephanie Koval / Facebook)

Loxterkamp said she and her neighbor also stopped by a nursing home to check on residents.

Local Filipino restaurant Little Denise Foods opened a station this morning that gave away free coffee, pancakes and eggs.

She says Loxterkamp is grateful to be part of such a community.

“When something bad happens, they just come together and help.”