Northern crayfish continue their invasion of Alberta, this time in mountain parks.

If you haven’t seen a northern crayfish in Alberta yet, there is now another place where you can see one floating around.

Parks Canada recently caught one of the mini-lobster-like creatures near a creek that flows into Bow Lake in Banff National Park.

This is the first time they have seen an aquatic invasive species this far upstream in the Bow River or in mountainous national parks.

“We are continuing our efforts to try to determine if there are any more individuals or if there is a permanent population in the area,” said Megan Goody, an ecosystem specialist with the Lake Louise, Yoho and Kootenay Field Unit at Parks Canada.

“We still have traps in the area and do frequent visual inspections.”

Parks Canada received a report detailing a possible crayfish sighting in the area earlier this month, prompting Goody and her colleagues to investigate nearby tributaries.

After several days of searching, netting and setting minnow traps, on August 6 they found one crayfish. Unfortunately, says Goody, where there is one cancer, there are likely to be others.

Parks Canada Ecosystem Specialist Megan Goody conducts a net search near Bow Lake. (Parks Canada)

Under provincial regulations, northern crayfish are considered an aquatic invasive species of concern.

Historically they were found between Wainwright and Riley in the watershed of the Beaver River south of Edmonton, but today they are found throughout the province, including in Calgary.

“We find them all the way to Grande Prairie, Whitecourt, Athabasca, Cold Lake, and then basically pretty consistently all the way to the Montana border,” said Nicole Kimmel, aquatic invasive species specialist at Alberta Environment and Parks. .

“So it’s not alarming that they’ve jumped into national parks, but it’s still disappointing.”

It’s unclear exactly what changes crayfish are causing in their new ecosystems, but Kimmel says the initial study does point to impacts on native fish and wildlife.

Crayfish have been spotted in rivers and lakes across Alberta, reports Alberta Environment and Parks. (Presented by Nicole Kimmel)

Crayfish can change the food web by changing the abundance and variety of food available to different species.

“In this part of Banff National Park, we have two endangered species, bull trout and Westslope cutthroat trout,” Goody said.

“Therefore, we are concerned that this could negatively impact these endangered species.”

‘Opening of the crayfish season’

Both groups suspect that the crayfish have been spread by human activity, whether using them as fish bait or releasing them into other bodies of water, which is illegal in Alberta.

“It’s also possible, but not as likely in this case, that it could be attached to a jet ski or aquatic recreational equipment that people bring to the park,” Goody said.

Parks Canada continues to track crayfish using environmental DNA. This is a new tool used to better understand the distribution of crayfish across parks.

“As the species go about their normal lives, they release particles of themselves into the water system, and so by filtering the water through special filters, we can collect these particles,” Goody said.

The agency also requires non-motorized boat users to complete a self-certification permit certifying that the user has cleaned, drained and dried their boat for at least 48 hours before it is used in Banff National Park.

Crayfish, a species not native to the Bow River, have spread through rivers and lakes throughout Alberta. (Presented by Nicole Kimmel)

Kimmel says the Alberta government has also changed its sport fishing regulations to allow unrestricted fishing for crustaceans.

“We are quite limited in any measures to control the response … at the moment they are too widespread,” she said.

“It’s pretty much open season for crayfish.”

Residents can catch crayfish with a net, and if they have a license, with a fishing rod, but they cannot be stored or transported.

“In recent years, we have charged some in this aspect, so we know that people are trying to transport them alive, and that is probably why they are spreading so widely so quickly,” Kimmel said.

Some people also eat them, but before you do, think about where you caught them.

Any crayfish caught in natural waters should be fine, Kimmel says, but “some of these crayfish are found in stormwater management facilities, such as urban towns and cities. We do not recommend eating crayfish from these reservoirs.

Both groups are asking residents to report any possible sightings of cancer.

So far, the northern variety is known to be the only species found in Alberta, but others such as the rusty crayfish and the red marsh crayfish are found in nearby provinces.

Photographs of sightings also help if possible.

Reports can be sent to the Alberta Environment and Parks Hotline at 1-855-336-BOAT (2628).