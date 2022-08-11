North Korea says Covid outbreak is over

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the country ended the coronavirus outbreak without vaccines, state media reported on Thursday, while Mr. Kim’s sister accused South Korea of sending the virus across the border and threatened “deadly” retaliation.
After two years of claiming no cases of Covid-19, North Korea reported an outbreak in May, declaring a “state of emergency” and locking down all of its cities and counties. On Wednesday, Mr. Kim “solemnly announced victory” in “eradicating the novel coronavirus that has entered our territory,” the state-run Korea Central News Agency reported.
According to the report, Mr Kim, speaking at a meeting with national health officials, said his government would lower its disease control vigilance to “usual” levels from Friday.
Outside experts have questioned Sever’s Covid-related claims, including his past claims of no cases. The numbers released since May have also been met with skepticism, in part because the isolated poor country lacks the testing kits or labs to accurately track a major outbreak.
According to a report released on Thursday, Mr Kim said all Covid patients identified by his government were diagnosed with the Omicron BA.2 subvariant. While North Korea has reported 4.7 million cases of people developing high fevers during the outbreak, it has never reported how many confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection.
The North, which has a population of about 26 million, recorded just 74 deaths during the outbreak. Even these deaths were officially attributed to a “malignant pandemic disease” or “malignant virus” and not directly to Covid.
South Korean intelligence officials told lawmakers that some North Koreans with fever symptoms may have had diseases such as whooping cough, measles or typhoid fever.
North Korea has said its outbreak began in late April. The daily recorded load on people with fever peaked at 390,000 on May 16. That figure has fallen below 100,000 in recent weeks, and the government has begun to say it has the outbreak under control. It reported no new cases. from 29 July.
In a meeting with Mr Kim on Wednesday, North Korean officials said it was “a miracle unprecedented in world public health history” that the North contained the outbreak so quickly despite never having vaccinated its population, according to a state media report. .
Last month, the North suggested that the coronavirus entered the country at foreign facilities from South Korea, saying its outbreak began in villages near the countries’ heavily militarized border. the items were delivered in hot air balloons, which North Korean defectors living in the south often use to send anti-Kim propaganda leaflets, dollar bills, and other items across the border.
Kim Yo-jeong, Mr. Kim’s sister, took on a much more accusatory tone during Wednesday’s meeting, blaming “disgusting people in South Korea” for causing the outbreak by dropping “leaflets, banknotes, horrendous pamphlets and other things across our territory. “. ‘, according to state media.
“We have already considered various countermeasure plans, but our countermeasure must be a deadly countermeasure,” said Ms. Kim, who serves as her brother’s press secretary for South Korean affairs.
She also suggested that Mr Kim may have had Covid, saying he led a national campaign against the virus despite a “high fever”.
South Korea has said balloon launches cannot bring Covid-19 to the North, saying it has consulted disease control experts on the matter. On Thursday, the South Korean government called Ms Kim’s allegations “far-fetched” and “very rude.”