North Korea says Covid outbreak is over

In a meeting with Mr Kim on Wednesday, North Korean officials said it was “a miracle unprecedented in world public health history” that the North contained the outbreak so quickly despite never having vaccinated its population, according to a state media report. .

Last month, the North suggested that the coronavirus entered the country at foreign facilities from South Korea, saying its outbreak began in villages near the countries’ heavily militarized border. the items were delivered in hot air balloons, which North Korean defectors living in the south often use to send anti-Kim propaganda leaflets, dollar bills, and other items across the border.

Kim Yo-jeong, Mr. Kim’s sister, took on a much more accusatory tone during Wednesday’s meeting, blaming “disgusting people in South Korea” for causing the outbreak by dropping “leaflets, banknotes, horrendous pamphlets and other things across our territory. “. ‘, according to state media.

“We have already considered various countermeasure plans, but our countermeasure must be a deadly countermeasure,” said Ms. Kim, who serves as her brother’s press secretary for South Korean affairs.

She also suggested that Mr Kim may have had Covid, saying he led a national campaign against the virus despite a “high fever”.

South Korea has said balloon launches cannot bring Covid-19 to the North, saying it has consulted disease control experts on the matter. On Thursday, the South Korean government called Ms Kim’s allegations “far-fetched” and “very rude.”