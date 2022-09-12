New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier said Friday that Robert Bracken, 59, killed his son, brother and another man before turning the gun on himself in a North Dakota wheat field Aug. 29 over a “fraternal dispute.” .

Robert Bracken was working with his brother, Richard Bracken, 64, and his son, Justin Bracken, 34, in the northeast part of the state. The farm was owned by Douglas Dulmage, 56, who also died.

The argument leading up to the shooting “had been building for a week or more,” the sheriff said.

Evidence at the scene revealed that Robert Bracken shot and killed the three men with a .357 caliber revolver before taking his own life. He had a gun and suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the sheriff.

Dalmage was a member of the North Dakota Farm Bureau and served as president of the Benson County Farm Bureau.

“It is difficult to understand why this would happen in A Rural farming communities“, North Dakota Farm Bureau President Darryl Lies said in a statement.

“When evil presents itself it can be devastating but we must remember that in our world there is more good than evil. Doug’s dedication to farming and love for his family will always be remembered.”

The Brackens were from Leeds, about 20 miles southwest of the scene of the triple murder-suicide in Cando.