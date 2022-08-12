New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The board of education in Fargo, North Dakota, angered some parents when it voted to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance at board meetings, just months after the practice began.

Fargo School Board Vice President Jake Schmitz told “Fox & Friends First” on Friday that proponents of the measure claim it will deny freedom and justice to all people in the United States.

“It’s perpetuating a critical race doctrine, which is against the law in North Dakota,” he told host Griff Jenkins.

“The next logical step in progression [they’ll] They want to remove it from schools because it is the worst kind of non-inclusionary act,” he said, calling the rhetoric “moronic” at the meeting.

The Fargo School Board has voted to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance at meetings

The Fargo, North Dakota, Board of Education They voted Tuesday to no longer recite the Pledge of Allegiance, which they have been doing since March, before board meetings.

Seth Holden, the board’s vice president, argued against the Pledge of Allegiance, saying it goes against the district’s philosophy.

“Since the word ‘God’ in the text of the pledge is capitalized… the text clearly refers to the Judeo-Christian God, and therefore, it does not include other faiths such as Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism.” Holden said this made the Pledge of Allegiance an “act of non-incorporation”.

Holden argued that opening each meeting with a “non-inclusion act” contradicts the school district’s diversity, equity and inclusion priorities.

Holden also argues that the Pledge of Allegiance is “just not true.”

“The statement that we are ‘one nation under God,’ the Judeo-Christian God, is simply a false statement. We are one nation under many gods or no gods,” Holden added, citing the practice of many religions in the US.

Fargo mother Allie Ollenberger said the board of education is more concerned with “petty politics” than doing the job of ensuring our children’s education.

“Obviously, as a military veteran, it’s heartbreaking to hear such a disrespectful, distasteful monologue,” she said, adding that she worried students would be put off from reciting the next pledge.

The school district did not respond to The Show’s request for comment.

