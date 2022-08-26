New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A North Dakota Judge Paused state trigger laws that would have made abortion illegal in the state.

extended a Temporary Restraining Order Blocking the state’s abortion ban from taking effect on July 28, South Central Judicial District Judge Bruce Romanick granted a preliminary injunction Thursday, ensuring abortion access will continue until a trial challenging the law is completed.

“The purpose of the preliminary injunction is to preserve the status quo and prevent harm pending litigation,” Romanick wrote. “At this time, the position in North Dakota is not to prohibit or limit abortion.”

At a hearing earlier this month, Romanik leaned heavily on the fact that neither side in the case presented evidence in court. Instead, both sides presented arguments for Romanik to consider — leaving the judge with no facts to judge.

The judges were not persuaded Arguments of Abortion Activists The state should block the law in question because it would harm patients “because they could face irreversible and potentially devastating health consequences.”

Activists supported their position with a statement from the Red River Women’s Clinic, a party to the lawsuit, that the state needed to block the law because North Dakota could not rely on abortion clinics in neighboring states to protect its “citizens.” Constitutional rights.”

However, Romanik pointed this out Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision Earlier this year it “clarified that the US Constitution does not include a right to abortion.”

Romanick remains unconvinced by anti-abortion plaintiffs’ arguments on the merits of providing the procedure itself, but said he has no choice but to maintain the status quo in the state.

While the North Dakota Legislature passed an abortion ban in 2007, Roe v. Wade was still in effect and the law was deemed unconstitutional. Although the law was designed to take effect in the event Roe is overturned, Romanick wrote that since the law has been in place and has been inactive for 15 years, there is no argument that blocking the law would harm the state.

“In light of the 15 years that citizens have waited for the law to be implemented, any additional delay in implementing the law would be minimal,” he wrote. “Therefore, any state interest in enforcing the law, at this time, is dwarfed by the injuries to RRWC.”

Romanick added, “The state has provided no evidence of the delay in enforcement of the law pending this case.” “Whereas, the RRWC outlines the actual and tangible harm to others if the statute applies during this litigation.”