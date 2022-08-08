New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

When Felix Carrier-Damon hit a double home run and a grand slam on July 30, he wanted to sign two important baseballs.

On one, he wrote, “Best feeling ever.” On the other hand, the 9-year-old dedicated it to a very special person – his grandfather.

It simply says “I love you papa”.

Felix wanted to surprise his grandfather Bruce Carrier with a ball as a gift.

So, after the game was over, he went to the papa’s house and presented the prized item.

In the video, which has now gone viral and has been viewed 4.6 million times, both Felix and Carrier are visibly emotional during the exchange. That’s in part because of the close relationship they share, Felix’s mother, Melissa Carrier-Damon of Sioux Falls, told Fox News Digital.

“My dad spent a lot of time with all of our kids and that included playing catch, helping with batting and coming to their games,” said Carrier-Damon, who is also Carrier’s daughter.

Carrier-Damon described her father as a “lifelong” Los Angeles Dodgers fan. He is also a retired school superintendent, she said.

“He still comments on what he meant to them when they were at school with him,” she added. “He was always so caring and loving and his family was everything to him.”

As for Felix, “he could feel how much his papa loved him,” Carrier-Damon said.

More than 7,000 people commented on Carrier-Damon’s video — many of whom shared how the moment between the grandson and grandfather touched their hearts.

“I wish everyone had a grandpa like this!!” A person wrote.

“It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” chimed in another.

“It’s been amazing to see the outreach and absolutely incredible comments that people have left,” Carrier-Damon said.

“I think we need all the kindness and happiness we can get right now,” she added.