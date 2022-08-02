New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Three North Carolina deputies were shot Monday morning as they tried to deliver documents, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies had arrived at a Dudley home to serve involuntary commitment papers when the suspect opened fire, setting off an hours-long standoff. The firing took place around 10:30 in the morning

Authorities confirmed at a news conference that the suspect, identified as Jordan Hamilton, was found dead “from a self-inflicted gunshot wound” inside the home. After a nearly 9-hour standoff, the body was discovered when SWAT team members entered the home.

Hamilton had barricaded himself inside the house. He was the only person inside.

Wayne County Public Information Officer Joel Gilley said Monday night that Sgt. Matthew Fishman was in critical condition. Cpl. Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were in stable condition.

“Nobody expects to go to work and be shot at, but that’s what our men and women do every day. It’s unfortunate that this happened,” Gilley said.

A reporter asked Gilley about law enforcement communications with the suspect during the standoff.

“I can’t release much more than that, we have SWAT teams on scene trying to make contact with the individual,” he said. “And so, you know, we had reason to believe he was still inside, that’s why we were out here as long as we were, and then once we had information that otherwise they decided to head home. A little closer.”

Gilley did not say who submitted the involuntary commitment order.

According to Fox 8, North Carolina Department of Public Safety records reveal that Hamilton was charged with a misdemeanor for making threats in 2021 and resisting an officer in 2019.