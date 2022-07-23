New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is searching for one of two suspects in the July 13 shooting of mother and grandmother Karen Baker.

Baker, 48, was trying to withdraw money from an ATM on the 9600 block of University City Boulevard in Charlotte just before 6 a.m. when someone approached her and shot her to death. The suspect then fled in a black, 2011 or 2012 Dodge Charger with factory rims, according to police.

“At the end of the day, the thing that hurts the most is that there’s nothing I can do to bring my mom back,” Baker’s son Michael said at a news conference Thursday. “So I’m asking you, if anyone [can] Please reach out to this detective and police department and provide any information you can, my family would greatly appreciate it.

North Carolina woman murdered at ATM has ‘heart of pure gold’, family members say: ‘She was one in a billion’

Authorities released a new image Thursday of a suspect in Baker’s slaying and his getaway vehicle. CMPD is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Michael told reporters that he and his family came from a “small town” not unlike Charlotte – North Carolina’s largest city. Baker lost one of her sons five years ago, which Michael said was “hard” for her to recover from.

Shots ring out at a North Carolina Little League game

His mother “brought something to Charlotte that Charlotte had never seen before,” Michael said. “Back home, it was a small town. [There weren’t any] Herds At home we had only herds of chickens and cattle. But what my mother brought to Charlotte … it didn’t matter whether you were having a bad day or a good day – she was someone who would make you feel better no matter what you were going through.”

He “believes” CMPD officers will catch the culprit behind his mother’s murder.

Baker’s family released a statement to Fox 46 Charlotte after her death, saying Heaven gained “one of the strongest, most loving, caring people you could ever meet.”

“She was loved [armies]. She would move mountains for a stranger. She was one in a billion,” the statement read.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 704-432-TIP.