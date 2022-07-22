New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A North Carolina man was shot and killed by police Wednesday after police said he ran over an officer with his car. The argument was captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera.

Doorbell video shows police running after the suspect before he gets into a car and reverses it, running at an officer.

Gastonia police have named the suspect as 21-year-old Jason Lipscomb.

Family of NY firefighter sues Biltmore in NC after falling tree kills him

At a news conference, Gastonia Police Public Information Officer Rick Goodell said officers received a 911 call shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, saying two children had been kidnapped by a man.

Goodale said police arrived at the home on North Edgemont Avenue off Highway 74 and found the two children safe and sound inside. Officers also found Lipscomb near the home where police had “some sort of encounter” in the street.

Police said Lipscomb, who was driving the car, struck an officer.

After Lipscomb struck the officer, the responding officers discharged their guns. The car continued down the road before hitting a parked car nearby.

Lipscomb died from his injuries. A police officer was injured after being hit by a car and has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Video shows a NYC firefighter trapped under an SUV before being rescued by bystanders during the rescue operation

As is standard procedure for all officer-involved shootings, the State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the incident with the Gastonia Police Department’s internal affairs department. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is responding and will take over the investigation into the officer-involved shooting,” Goodley said.