North Carolina police have arrested a man suspected of shooting and killing a police officer.

The police have taken custody Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, and is charged with aggravated murder. They believe Marin-Sotelo and at least one other person were involved in the Aug. 11 death of K-9 Deputy Ned Byrd.

“This office is very pleased to be able to announce this morning that one of the suspects involved in the death of Deputy Ned Byrd has been charged with murder,” said Sheriff Gerald Baker. Press conference Thursday. “This agency has worked around the clock.”

Police took Marin-Sotelo into custody Alamance County Sheriff’s Office Thursday morning.

Baker said future arrests should be expected, but he did not provide further details as the investigation continues.

Officials in Alamance County said Marin-Sotelo’s whereabouts were unknown before he was taken into custody.

Moments before he died, Byrd got out of his vehicle but left his dog inside, Baker told Fox 8. That he let his dog in “tells us that he didn’t feel any kind of danger or need for what he got out. His mate had any kind of need.”

Bird was found shot multiple times and wearing protective gear, according to Fox 8.

Bird’s funeral will be held on Friday.