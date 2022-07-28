off
Video

Fox News Flash July 27 Top Stories

Here are the top Fox News Flash headlines. See what’s clicking at Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News articles now!

A North Carolina man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killing of an Army soldier stationed at Fort Bragg.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested Malik Anthony Williams, 25, of Greensboro. He is charged with first degree murder.

Moore County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in Pinebluff just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. They identified Keith Martinez Wright Jr., 29, of Fayetteville, who was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds, FOX 46 reported.

A woman and another man were airlifted to hospital. Two others were also injured. Wright was a 10-year Army veteran and was stationed at Fort Bragg.

North Carolina allows felons to vote after appeals court ruling

Malik Anthony Williams. 25, is accused of killing an Army soldier over the weekend.

Malik Anthony Williams. 25, is accused of killing an Army soldier over the weekend.
(Moore County Sheriff’s Office)

Click here to get the Fox News app

He is being held without bond and will appear in court on Thursday.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent louis.casiano@fox.com.