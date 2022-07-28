New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A North Carolina man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killing of an Army soldier stationed at Fort Bragg.

On Tuesday, investigators arrested Malik Anthony Williams, 25, of Greensboro. He is charged with first degree murder.

Moore County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in Pinebluff just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. They identified Keith Martinez Wright Jr., 29, of Fayetteville, who was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds, FOX 46 reported.

A woman and another man were airlifted to hospital. Two others were also injured. Wright was a 10-year Army veteran and was stationed at Fort Bragg.

He is being held without bond and will appear in court on Thursday.