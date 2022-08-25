New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Twitter users on Thursday reacted negatively to viral videos and photos showing a young boy on a stripper pole at a recent gay pride event in North Carolina.

“A Pride event in Charlotte, NC, featured a stripper pole where kids could try pole dancing,” reports the conservative news account LibsofTikTok. Posted on Thursday .

In one of the photos, a scantily clad woman can be seen holding a stripper pole with a young man in her arms, who is also holding a pole.

The footage appears to have been taken at the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade on August 20th and 21st.

Many conservatives expressed outrage at the video on social media, including Republican political activist Matt Mackowiak, calling it “child abuse.”

“Straight to jail,” tweeted Matt Rinaldi, chairman of the Republican Party of Texas.

“America has a serious problem,” tweeted journalist Taylor Hansen.

Organizers of the Charlotte Pride Festival did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

A similar situation recently unfolded in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where a gay pride event went viral with photos showing a young boy how to use a stripper pole.

The caption on the post reads, “Central PA Pride has set up a poll with an awesome preacher.” “My kiddo is a natural!”

The festival stood up to the stripper pole and instructor’s actions, telling Fox News Digital that the show is “nothing more than a vehicle for fun and exercise.”