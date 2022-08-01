North Carolina certifies the Green Party, which could allow it on the Senate ballot

Toggle caption Gerry Broome/AP

The North Carolina Board of Elections voted Monday to certify the Green Party as the state’s political party — a decision that could put the party’s U.S. Senate candidate on the November ballot in one of the nation’s most competitive races.

If a federal judge rules next week that Matthew Hoh can be on the ballot, it could complicate the election for Democratic former state Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley, who is in a close race against Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd.

In the past, many Democrats have blamed Green Party presidential candidates for using votes from Al Gore in 2000 and Hillary Clinton in 2016 to lose the presidency. The North Carolina race could determine which party controls the Senate.

Fraudulent signatures

National Democrats have questioned the validity of Green Party signatures on the petition required to get a spot on the state ballot.

The Elias Law Group, which represents the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, supported a former state Democratic Party activist’s efforts to challenge the Green Party’s petition. On Friday, lawyer Jacqueline Lopez of the Elias Law Group wrote to the electoral board urging it not to recognize the Greens.

Lopez wrote that the Green Party’s petition contained “massive fraud” and that the state should not give the party the “benefit of the doubt.”

On June 30, the Electoral Commission voted 3–2 against certifying the Greens. The board’s three Democrats voted against certification and two Republicans voted yes.

The board’s executive director — Karen Brinson Bell, who was appointed by the state’s Democratic governor — said she was concerned the Green Party signatures were fraudulent. She said the state wanted more time for the investigation, even if it meant the Greens would miss the July 1 deadline.

The Green Party cried foul over the party-line vote, saying Democrats were working to protect Beasley.

The Board of Elections said Monday that local county election boards have reviewed more signatures and their own staff has also conducted investigations. The board said it found an additional 481 signatures that may not have been valid, either because the signatures did not match or were submitted after the deadline. (Hoh has admitted that the party used a contractor who forged approximately 200 signatures.)

But the state said the Green Party still had more than 1,600 valid signatures above the minimum requirement of 13,865.

The board then voted to endorse the Green Party.

“Never a political decision”

But the Greens missed the July 1 deadline because of the state investigation. A federal judge will rule on August 8 whether the state can allow the Green Party on the ballot.

The Election Board said on Monday that it could logistically put greens on the ballot.

Board of Elections Chairman Damon Cercosta, a Democrat, said the board “spent a lot of time getting it right. It was never a political decision.”

Hoh, the Green Party’s Senate candidate, said he expects Democrats to challenge whether he can compete in November.

“We expect that to continue,” he said. “For the rest of this campaign we have to fight against frivolous accusations, that’s their campaign. That’s what they do.”

There is also a Libertarian in the race, Shannon Bray.