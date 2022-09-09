New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

During her battle with leukemia, 9-year-old Harper Harrell dedicated her days — in and out of the hospital — to raising money for the V Foundation for cancer research.

With her “Peace Out, Cancer” T-shirts, Harrell has already raised tens of thousands of dollars for the foundation to support others fighting a similar battle.

The effort was dubbed the “Brave Like Harper” campaign.

“I know it’s hard and it’s tough. And if there’s any other way to feel better than that, I’d love to help … because it’s not easy to do,” Harrell told Fox News Digital.

After Harrell was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in October 2021, she began learning about a foundation started by ESPN broadcaster and legendary basketball coach Jim Valvano, which benefits cancer research and programs.

The foundation has already awarded nearly $290 million in cancer research grants nationwide and since its founding in 1993 has “grown to be one of the leading supporters of cutting-edge cancer research,” according to its website. Its Dick Vitale Fund for Pediatric Cancer has already donated nearly $60 million to end pediatric cancer.

The foundation’s administrative costs are paid entirely by its endowment, which means 100% of donations go to cancer research.

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) is the most common type of childhood cancer, according to St. Jude.

According to the V Foundation, more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the US and 3,000 people under the age of 20 are diagnosed with some form of cancer each year.

Although it’s a harsh diagnosis, Harrell knows that “one little thing can make a big difference.”

Shortly after starting treatment, she started messing around with some drawings in her notebook. One of them is a ribbon with the message “Peace Out, Cancer” underneath. Harrell thought the design would make a great T-shirt for kids facing a similar battle.

While Harrell was busy with her treatments, her mother Heather Hindin found a way to make her dream come true. She created a t-shirt campaign through Custom Ink. They plan to donate half of the proceeds to the foundation and use the rest for her medical expenses.

The duo raised over $24,000 for the foundation earlier this year after launching two T-shirt campaigns and advocacy.

“There are all these encouraging notes that people can post when they order,” Hindin said. “It helped a lot with her spirits and keeping her positive.”

They launched their third campaign this month to coincide with National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and have already raised nearly $3,000, which will go specifically to the Dick Vitale Fund for Pediatric Cancer.

Every dollar donated to the Dick Vitale Fund for Pediatric Cancer will be matched up to $1 million, thanks to contributions from It Works! Founders are Mark and Cindy Pentecost.

Harrell, who said he’s always had a passion for helping others, offered a simple piece of advice: “Try and help where you can and help and you’ll do great.”