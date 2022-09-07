New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Norman Reedus He opened up about the injury he sustained while filming the series finale of “The Walking Dead,” sharing how the injury worried him more than anyone else.

While filming the series finale in March, Reedus suffered a concussion after a stunt gone wrong. Filming was immediately paused to allow Reedus a chance to fully recover, and a body double was used in scenes where his face was not seen on screen.

After the incident, Reedus’ rep released a statement saying, “He is recovering well and will be back at work soon” and the actor thanked “everyone for their concern.”

“That whole ordeal for me personally was terrifying. I thought I was going to die,” he told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview. “It was intense. It was scary. I was hit a million times in the face and head. I went through the car windows, but it rang my bell.”

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger engaged: Reports

The injury is so worrisome that Reedus revealed that he will undergo a series of neurological tests to make sure his health is otherwise good and nothing more serious is wrong as a result of the accident.

“I would have A neurologist. I have all kinds of s—. I failed the light test,” he explained. “I had a security guard in the driveway. I walked through the rooms and held on to the walls. It’s nuts.”

Reedus explained that he already suffers from headaches due to a previous injury that resulted in him needing a metal eye socket, which affects the way light hits his eye. After the injury, he said he spent most of his time in a dark room listening to calming apps.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

In addition to wanting a speedy recovery for his own well-being, the actor also wanted a speedy recovery because he didn’t want to delay filming any longer than necessary and keep his cast members waiting.

“You’ve been shooting for a year and now we’ve had to postpone some shooting because I’m bedridden,” he said. “So, because I’m out of work and people are like, ‘Are we going for a week? Are we going for two weeks?’ That bothers me.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Reedus was eventually able to return to filming and complete the final episode. The second half of the 11th and final season “The Walking Dead” is set to premiere on AMC on October 2nd and the series finale will air on November 20th.