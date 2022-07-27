New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Norman Lear turned 100 on Wednesday — and he has zero plans to slow down.

Famous writer and producerHe is still very active in Hollywood, having produced beloved TV shows and films for over 60 years. Currently, Lear is developing 23 projects with his business partner and Brent Miller, president of his production company Act III.

Some of Lear’s upcoming efforts include “Who’s the Boss?” reboot starring Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano, as well as an animated revival of “Good Times” for Netflix.

“It’s about making people happy,” Leier told People magazine. “Laughter and joy add time to one’s life.”

Lear made his mark 1970s with sitcoms “All in the Family,” “Maude” and “The Jeffersons” to name just a few. In 2019, he became the oldest person to win an Emmy Award at the age of 97.

“I never chose anything I didn’t want to do,” Lear explained. “My awards and accolades mean a lot to me, but they don’t mean as much as going to the studio today. I still explode every time with joy, excitement, interest and sheer joy.”

Despite decades of success in Hollywood, Lear told the outlet that his greatest accomplishment is his family.

“To be honest, I’ve never done anything more important than a father’s child,” he said. “There is nothing sweeter than being a father to a child and becoming a grandfather to a child. I don’t know if there is anything more romantic in life.”

“My wife is her own person and I fell in love with that person,” said Lear of Lynn. His wife of almost 35 years. “And over the years I’ve only learned more about why I should care in the first place and why I should care in the following place. She was an amazing human being. I couldn’t be more grateful to be sitting here today.”

But at least one day, Lear kicked back. According to the outlet, he’s celebrating his centennial birthday with family in Vermont — and he wouldn’t have it any other way. He is survived by his wife, six children, two daughters-in-law and four grandchildren.

“I like getting up in the morning,” he reflected. “I’ve always loved it because I’ve always wanted to do something. I was born that way, and it’s a great gift. When I talk about it, I take it as a gift… How lucky am I?”