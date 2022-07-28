type here...
Norman Lear turns 100, gets an ABC special celebrating his life

(CNN)Super producer Norman Lear He turned 100 on Wednesday and spent his birthday with his family in Vermont.

He will be publicly honored in September when ABC airs a special on his life called “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter.”
Lear is behind some of TV’s best sitcoms, including “All in the Family,” “Maude,” “Good Times,” “The Jeffersons,” “One Day at a Time” and “Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.”
    His show was praised for addressing controversial topics including racism, abortion, alcoholism and domestic violence.
      “Norman’s illustrious career has been a tribute to many, and we are honored to celebrate his legacy with this special night of entertainment,” Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. “We’ve been fortunate to work with Norman on a number of projects over the years, and his centennial birthday is a fitting celebration in Hollywood of raising a glass to toast, and perhaps gently roasting, his status as a television icon.”
      Lear posted a video on his birthday, saying, “living in the moment” is the most important thing. “Treasure. Use,” he said.



