Non-white Canadians say border guards discriminate against them when they return home

Canadians who are not white say they are discriminated against at the Canadian border and believe it is because of their race.

A 33-year-old woman from Winnipeg, who the CBC agreed not to name because she fears future reprisals, said that while she understands the need for national security and that the border guards have jobs, she believes she has a negative interaction with border guards because of her race.

“It only exacerbates your lack of belonging. I am a citizen of Canada. I was born here,” she said of her experience at the border.

“Every time I cross the land border in a car full of my [friends] who does not belong to any race, it always amazed me how easy it is.

A report published on the Canada Border Services Agency website says that in a survey, one in four border guards said they had firsthand witnessed a colleague discriminate against a traveler over the past two years.

Among these respondents, 71 percent suggested that discrimination was wholly or partly based on the traveler’s race, and just over three-quarters of respondents indicated the traveler’s national or ethnic origin.

The Winnipeg resident said she noticed that when she travels alone or with other people of color, the process is much more difficult than when she travels with white friends.

The moment that stands out in her memory was when she was returning to Canada from a weekend trip to the US with her mother, a Caribbean immigrant. At the time, she was also with her boyfriend, a US citizen.

“We were stopped and brought in for interrogation. We were supposed to trade it,” she said.

They were separated and she was interrogated by border guards, who did not believe her story, she said.

“I was 17 and I had nothing more to say, [except] we were with each other because he is my boyfriend. He will come to visit me in my city and meet my family.”

She said they were eventually released and allowed to enter the country.

The 33-year-old woman says that despite being a Canadian citizen, she is often stopped by border guards before she can re-enter the country. (David Ryder/Reuters)

She feels a lot of anger and pain as she looks back on her experience — and this was just one of many times she was targeted at the border, she said.

She said that now she is less bothered at the border, but that is probably because she understood how the border guards want her to act, and she takes every measure to behave that way.

She said that her whole behavior changes when she interacts with the border guards.

“If someone asks you, you don’t feel [have the right to get angry] if someone accuses you of something you know you’re not guilty of,” she said.

“In situations like this, you have to stay so calm… It feels like everyone else is allowed to have normal human reactions, but we are not.”

She said that after the fellowship ended and she was allowed to return to the country, she experiences “displaced anger, all this displaced frustration and all this displaced apathy”.

“Fundamental shift”

Although crossing the border is always a big concern for her, she believes that both the Canadian Border Services Agency and the border guards should reconsider their attitude towards non-white travelers.

She believes that the rules for screening arriving travelers need to be reviewed and updated.

“And it’s hard to navigate, but basically I think the border guards need to fundamentally change themselves and how they treat people like me.”

Immigration attorney Alastair Clark, who has worked with immigrants for 25 years, said he was not surprised by the report’s findings.

“I would say that the vast majority of people who come to Canada are treated fairly and professionally. However, there are cases where officers could treat individuals arriving in Canada a little better, with a little more sensitivity,” he said.

Immigration attorney Alastair Clark is hoping to implement Bill C-20, designed to combat potential systemic racism by creating an independent complaints and oversight committee for the RCMP and CBSA. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Clarke said border guards play a complex role in protecting Canada’s national security. These are front-line officers welcoming people arriving in Canada.

“They have to balance the need to protect Canada, the need to conduct lawful searches, to conduct lawful investigations with the other side, where they also need to treat people professionally and courteously,” he said.

Clarke had clients contacting his Clarke Law firm with stories of potential racism at the border. He has referred these complaints to superintendents at various ports of entry on behalf of his clients, and CBSA takes these complaints very seriously, he said.

The CBSA is the only public safety agency in Canada that does not have an independent public complaints oversight body, but the proposed legislation would create another way for travelers to file complaints about their experience with the CBSA.

Bill C-20, if passed, would create an independent public complaints and oversight committee for the RCMP and CBSA. The bill includes a formal procedure for filing complaints and reviewing them within six months.

“Systemic racism is mentioned in the bill itself, and therefore I applaud the government for acknowledging the existence of potential systemic racism in the ranks of Canadian officers and that these are not made up stories. experience and I hope [if] this account [is passed]an oversight committee is formed that this will be part of the solution to increase confidence in our system,” he said.

In a survey conducted in March 2020 as part of an internal evaluation by Canada’s Border Services Agency, a quarter of frontline employees said they had firsthand witnessed a colleague discriminate against a traveler. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

The 53-year-old immigrant from Sri Lanka, who is currently a Canadian citizen, said border guards should treat people with more respect and understand that English may not be their first language for many people.

The CBC agreed not to name her because her family travels frequently to Canada and she fears they may face reprisals in the future.

She said she was returning from the States with some of her Sri Lankan family members who had been in Winnipeg for a year on a visitor visa that was renewable after six months.

She said that their interaction with the border guards was negative from the very beginning.

“He asked, ‘Where did you come from?’ I said Winnipeg. Then, when we gave the passport… he snapped at me, saying: “You lied to me, you said you came from Winnipeg, but these two people are not from Winnipeg, they are from Sri Lanka,” she said.

She said she tried to explain that she misunderstood the question, believing they were asking her where they were staying before going to the States.

“So I said, ‘Sir… they lived here for a year, so I don’t remember to say that they originally [from Sri Lanka] because [their] the passport already says they are from Sri Lanka,” she said.

Family scared

After that, she said that she was upset because she did not answer the question correctly. She saw that her family was scared and worried that they would not be able to enter the country.

They were eventually released, but not before the border guards told her that the next time she crossed the border, she needed to be truthful.

“When someone says, like, you lied and all that, then it hurts, and in front of the group you feel humiliated. [and] ashamed,” she said.

She said the trip was ruined by the way they were treated by the border guards and everyone was upset during the short trip back to Winnipeg.

“We feel we have no rights. We are still afraid of immigration, including me, even though I have citizenship,” she said.

“The paper says you belong here, but the person you’re dealing with doesn’t make you feel that way.”

A 53-year-old Sri Lankan immigrant, now a Canadian citizen, says border guards accused her of lying when they asked her where she was from, and she said she was from Winnipeg, where she has lived since 2008. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

A spokesman for the CBSA said in an email that it strongly condemns all forms of racism and discrimination.

He has developed initiatives to make CBSA more inclusive, respectful and diverse. Initiatives include an anti-racism strategy that includes mandatory training courses to combat racism and bias.

The spokesman said the CBSA is investigating all allegations of misconduct and will take appropriate action, from disciplinary action to termination.

“Discipline is regulated on a case-by-case basis and disciplinary action is imposed depending on the seriousness of the allegations and taking into account mitigating and aggravating circumstances,” the spokesman said.