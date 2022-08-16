New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Many of America’s most skilled heroes have a new purpose.

The nonprofit organization Force Blue is applying the talents of special operations military veterans in underwater conservation missions across the country.

Force Blue co-founder and executive director Jim Ritterhoff shared in an interview with Fox News Digital that it is the only nonprofit organization in the world that retrains and redeploys military-trained divers from all branches to work with scientists and environmentalists on the ocean. Conservation missions.

The idea marries two unrelated issues: the rapidly deteriorating health of our oceans and veterans’ often bumpy transition to civilian life.

“Maybe we can give them back a sense of belonging, a sense of teamwork — essentially, that sense of mission,” Ritterhoff said.

“And serving something bigger than yourself — what’s bigger than yourself than the health of the planet?”

Ritterhoff emphasized that the South Carolina-based business offered veterans a chance to feel “a part of something again.”

Ret. Lt. Col. Suze MacDonald, who has been involved with Force Blue for nearly two years, agrees that the organization’s mission to re-purpose veterans’ expertise is important.

“You spend a lot of time training and learning a skill, and then you retire and feel a little lost,” she told Fox News Digital. “Because what would you do with that skill?”

An Army veteran of nearly three decades, he said his experience as an Intel officer helped equip him with the skills to effectively plan and coordinate missions.

“Every operation starts with intel,” she said.

Although she is not a military-trained diver, MacDonald has been diving as a hobby since 1986. She is active as a scuba instructor in Florida.

“Everything I take from the military is always better.”

Now 10 missions in, MacDonald says he’s inspired by the “passion” in others around him.

She noted that camaraderie in these missions is seamless, as teamwork is highly emphasized in the military.

“Everything I took from the military was always better,” she said.

“And everyone at Force Blue wants to continue to improve their skill sets, their knowledge — and be able to produce more results.”

Army veteran First Sgt. Don Henderson, who recently retired after 20.5 years of active duty, first joined Force Blue as he prepared to transition out of the military.

“It seemed like a perfect fit,” he told Fox News Digital.

“From what I was doing in the military to this — it’s a very similar idea.”

A former Green Beret and combat diver certified as a scuba instructor through his work in the military. He now works as a lead scuba instructor at the Divers Institute of Technology in Seattle.

Henderson completed one of several Force Blue missions in June with MacDonald in Islamorada, Florida, in which veterans, scientists and students grow corals on reefs in the area.

The mission has partnered with conservation organizations such as I.CARE and the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, which conducts scientific research and conducts educational marine conservation programs.

Jessica Harvey, co-chair of the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, dived herself.

“The scientific community partnering with special operations veterans brings a different perspective to this,” Henderson said.

“We’re on the right track as far as the conservation side of things goes.”

In 2017, Force Blue brought six Special Ops veterans, including a First Class British Royal Marine.

Ritterhoff explains that the partnership between military and scientific personnel “just meshed” immediately.

“And we’ve been operational ever since,” he said. “Doing all kinds of projects.”

Force Blue has since completed various marine conservation missions in partnership with the NFL, including coral reef restorations, debris removals and green sea turtle surveys.

Because some missions require veterans to spend more time away from home, Ritterhoff noted that Force Blue members are always paid for their work.

“We’re trying to break that cycle of running around the world like we do in the military,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be the end of your life.”

“But we maintain a very steady flow of work, so I’m happy with that.”

Ritterhoff shared his intentions to expand Force Blue’s efforts internationally, as special operations veterans are deployed to run chapters “around the world.”

“If we can think of it as the next branch of veterans service, we can take it to the world,” he said.

However, for the co-founder, the real highlight of these initiatives is the restoration of humanity.

“It’s like everyone’s learning to love again,” he said.

“You’re on a military station for 20 years and you lose a little bit of your humanity … and you see our veterans rediscover it.”