Two-time Academy Award winner Jane Fonda announced on Instagram on Friday that she has been diagnosed with a treatable form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“So, my dear friends, I have something personal to share,” the 84-year-old wrote.

“I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and started chemo treatments,” Fonda also said.

According to the American Cancer Society, cancer occurs when cells in the body grow out of control. Almost any cell in the human body can become cancerous and spread to other parts of the body, the same source explained.

But what is non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma?

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL) is a type of cancer that begins in the immune system.

The immune system helps fight infection, but sometimes the cancer starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes and can cause non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the society added.

This is a general term used for several types of lymphoma that occur most frequently in adults, according to the Association.

According to 2017-2019 data from the National Cancer Institute, approximately 2% of men and women will be diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at some point in their lifetime.

The institute estimates that 763,401 people in the United States will be living with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2019.

Where does lymphoma start?

According to the American Cancer Society website, “lymphomas can start anywhere in the body where lymphoid tissue is found”.

These include lymph nodes, which are small, bean-shaped structures connected by a network of lymph vessels.

They are located throughout the body in the chest and abdomen and inside the abdomen. Lymphatic tissue is also found in the spleen, bone marrow, thymus, tonsils, and digestive system.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms include fever, night sweats and weight loss, as well as swollen lymph nodes in the neck, armpit or groin, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Patients may experience persistent fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain.

What are the different types of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma?

According to the American Cancer Society’s website, “The lymphatic system is made up primarily of lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell that helps the body fight infections.”

There are two types of lymphocytes: B cells or T cells.

B cells help the body fight germs by creating antibodies – which help the body neutralize them.

“There are many types of T cells. Some T cells kill germs or abnormal cells in the body,” according to the American Cancer Society.

“Other T cells help boost or slow down the activity of other immune system cells.”

Although lymphoma begins in two types of cell lines, B-cell lymphomas are more common.

What causes NHL?

Lymphocytes normally go through a life cycle in which old lymphocytes die – and then the body replaces them.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, “In non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, your lymphocytes don’t die and your body keeps making new ones”.

“An oversupply of lymphocytes into your lymph nodes causes them to swell.”

Some lymphomas are more aggressive

Lymphomas are also classified according to how fast they grow and spread to other parts of the body.

Some are called “indolent,” meaning they grow and spread slowly, so they don’t require treatment when first diagnosed.

According to the American Cancer Society, “Follicular lymphoma is the most common indolent lymphoma in the United States.”

Fonda posted on Instagram that she feels lucky because she has a “very treatable cancer” with an 80% survival rate.

However, aggressive lymphomas grow and spread quickly, so treatment often begins immediately.

According to the American Cancer Society, “the most common type of aggressive lymphoma in the United States is diffuse large B cell lymphoma.” “Regardless of how quickly they grow, all non-Hodgkin lymphomas can spread to other parts of the lymphatic system if left untreated.”

Eventually, they can spread to other parts of the body.

According to the National Cancer Institute’s 2012 to 2018 data, the overall five-year relative survival rate for NHL is 73.8%.

Fonda posted on Instagram that she had a “very treatable cancer” with an 80% survival rate, though she didn’t specify the exact type.

What are the risk factors?

According to the Mayo Clinic, certain people are at increased risk of NHL, including those taking drugs to suppress the immune system and patients with certain viral infections, such as HIV or the virus that causes mononucleosis, known as the Epstein-Barr virus.

Cancer is also linked to Helicobacter pylori, a bacteria that causes stomach ulcers and provides the Mayo Clinic with some chemicals used to kill insects and weeds.

And although anyone can get cancer, people over age 60 are at greater risk, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Fonda said she would continue her environmental activism

“I’ve been doing chemo for six months and doing very well with the treatments, and believe me, I’m not going to let anything interfere with my climate activism,” said Fonda, who is also an environmental advocate.

She was inspired by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg in 2019 to become an advocate for climate change, starting “Fire Drill Fridays” to raise awareness of environmental challenges, according to her website.

According to The New York Times, she was arrested several times that year after organizing protests on the climate crisis in Washington, DC.

Fonda posted on Instagram, “Using every tool in my toolbox, cancer won’t stop me from doing all I can and these Fire Drill Fridays are all about building community and finding new ways to use our collective strengths. Make a difference.”