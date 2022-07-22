New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

American sprinter Noah Lyles led the US in the 200m final. World Athletics Championships Thursday night, breaking a national record in the process.

Lyles won the bronze medal 2020 Tokyo Olympics In the men’s 200-meters, he took gold with a time of 19.31 – his personal best of 19.50 and beating the American record of 19.32, set by Michael Johnson at the 1996 Games in Atlanta.

“I was very self-conscious about whether that number would go from ‘2’ to ‘1,’” Lyles said of the unofficial first time of 19.32.

World athletics championships: Jamaica sweep women’s 100m as Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce dominates race

“No one wants to share the record. I think Michael Johnson doesn’t want to share the record either. So I’m begging you to change it.”

Kenny Bednarek and Errion Knighton finished in the top three, leading to the US’s second sweep of the worlds: first the 100, and now the 200.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lyles took to Twitter on Friday to share a picture of him and Johnson on the track after receiving his medal.

“I’m framing this!” He wrote in a tweet. “2 Fastest Americans Ever!”

Americans have Won 22 medals A seven-day competition, the championships conclude on Sunday.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“America is picking up medals left and right,” Lyles said. “It feels great because I’ve been waiting for America to come out and dominate ever since I got on the platform.”

Lyles’ time was third fastest overall behind Usain Bolt’s 19.19 in 2009 and Yohan Blake’s 19.26 two years later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.