type here...
Sports Noah Lyles sets American record to win 200m world...
Sports

Noah Lyles sets American record to win 200m world title, US sweeps again

By printveela editor

-

25
0
- Advertisment -


Noah Lyles still holds the men’s 200m.

Lyles broke Michael Johnson’s national record on Thursday night to repeat as world champion — and lead a second US sprint sweep in six days at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Lyles, 25, crossed the line in 19.31, breaking his previous personal best of 19.50 and eclipsing Johnson’s record by one-hundredth of a second at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

Reigning Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek finished second in 19.77, with 18-year-old Errion Knighton right behind him for bronze.

Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracey and Trayvon Bromell also gave the US a 100 sweep over the weekend.

It was the first time an American had won both events at the same world championships and only the second time the US had won the 200. Another was held in Helsinki in 2005.

The story, however, is Lyles. It was a dominant performance from the 2021 Olympic bronze medalist, re-establishing him as the man to beat in a crowded 200m field and one of the sport’s biggest stars.

He seemed to be having a lot of fun too.

That’s important given the struggles Lyles has talked about over the past few years. He spoke candidly and in detail about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected him and his own expectations in Tokyo. But this season was different.

“A completely different vibe,” Lyles said, according to the Associated Press. “If anything, it’s more fun. I was able to come out of here and feel like the most ‘me’ I’ve been in years.”

Noah Lyles won gold in the men's 200m.

More:800 runners Athing Mu and Brandon Miller bring #couplegoals to world track championships

Shot Put Dominance:Americans pulled off a historic podium sweep at the track world championships

Sports Newspaper:Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox

Sherica Jackson is flirting with history

Meanwhile, in the women’s 200, Sherica Jackson of Jamaica came within a tenth of a second of the world record.

Jackson won the 2022 world title in 21.45 seconds, the second-fastest time ever – and the closest person to Florence Griffith Joyner’s long-standing world record. Shelley-Anne Fraser-Pryce of home country won the silver and Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain won the bronze.

The two Americans in the field, Abby Steiner and Tamara Clark, finished fifth and sixth, respectively.

Previous articleThe Washington Post editorial board condemned China for arresting bank protesters
Next article‘Dancing with the Stars’ Whitney Carson says she was ’embarrassed’ to reveal cancer diagnosis to producers

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A 73-year-old woman was stung by a jumping sailfish off the Florida coast

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Pope to offer long-awaited apology to Canada’s indigenous peoples

OTTAWA — Pope Francis travels to Canada this week to apologize to Indigenous communities for the role of...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Ukraine-Russia War: Ukrainian Soldier Amputees Reach Minnesota for Free Prosthetics

off Video 'There is no safe place' for our people in Ukraine:...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

RuPaul joked about Biden getting corona, saying he’s ‘feeling pretty good at 300’.

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Kid Rock fans trash a North Dakota stage after concert canceled due to weather conditions

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Chicago police said multiple shots were fired at a church funeral

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News