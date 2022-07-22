Noah Lyles sets American record to win 200m world title, US sweeps again

Noah Lyles still holds the men’s 200m.

Lyles broke Michael Johnson’s national record on Thursday night to repeat as world champion — and lead a second US sprint sweep in six days at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Lyles, 25, crossed the line in 19.31, breaking his previous personal best of 19.50 and eclipsing Johnson’s record by one-hundredth of a second at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

Reigning Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek finished second in 19.77, with 18-year-old Errion Knighton right behind him for bronze.

Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracey and Trayvon Bromell also gave the US a 100 sweep over the weekend.

It was the first time an American had won both events at the same world championships and only the second time the US had won the 200. Another was held in Helsinki in 2005.

The story, however, is Lyles. It was a dominant performance from the 2021 Olympic bronze medalist, re-establishing him as the man to beat in a crowded 200m field and one of the sport’s biggest stars.

He seemed to be having a lot of fun too.

That’s important given the struggles Lyles has talked about over the past few years. He spoke candidly and in detail about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected him and his own expectations in Tokyo. But this season was different.

“A completely different vibe,” Lyles said, according to the Associated Press. “If anything, it’s more fun. I was able to come out of here and feel like the most ‘me’ I’ve been in years.”

Sherica Jackson is flirting with history

Meanwhile, in the women’s 200, Sherica Jackson of Jamaica came within a tenth of a second of the world record.

Jackson won the 2022 world title in 21.45 seconds, the second-fastest time ever – and the closest person to Florence Griffith Joyner’s long-standing world record. Shelley-Anne Fraser-Pryce of home country won the silver and Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain won the bronze.

The two Americans in the field, Abby Steiner and Tamara Clark, finished fifth and sixth, respectively.