Noah Lyles broke Michael Johnson’s US record, which had stood since 1996.

The US won the men’s 200m final at the World Championships in Athletics at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, where Noah Lyles set a new US record. Left – bronze medalist Herrion Knighton; right – silver medalist Kenneth Bednarek.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images for World Athletics


Noah Liles knew he had run the best race of his life and possibly the best 200m any American had ever run. He finished so far ahead of the other runners in the World Championships in Athletics final on Thursday night that after crossing the finish line, he turned to look at his only real rival: the clock.

But in agonizing moments, the field clock stubbornly showed Lyles’ unofficial time as 7:32 pm. This result would have delighted any other runner in the world, but at the same time, Michael Johnson ran the 200 meters at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Since then, she has seemed unapproachable. Until now.

Lyles, 25, stood with his hands on his hips and watched. He approached the clock, talking to it.

“I said that to give me some slack, you know?” he later saidlaughing with reporters. “How will it show the same time, 19.32? Come on, change it.”

He leaned into it, wondering if his hard work would pay off. Lyles set his sights on the record one summer after winning a disappointing (for him) bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. It all came together in Oregon, where Lyles used a fantastic start to take control of the highly anticipated race.

After that, standing on the track, it looked like Lyles was having a personal argument with the clock. When he finally turned away, two things happened. The clock screen cut the time by one hundredth of a second: 19.31. From upstairs, the magic word yelled: “Official.”

When the official time appeared on the screens around the stadium, the world title celebration turned into euphoria as Lyles became the fastest American in the 200m. His moment came when he was cheered on by his extended family. Lyles later listed the list: “Mom, stepdad, sister, brother, dad, stepmother, uncle, grandmother.”

The new record put an exclamation mark on the US men’s 200m swing, with 18-year-old Herrion Knighton taking bronze and Kenneth Bednarek taking silver.

For Lyles, this was a welcome release. He made it a rule to talk openly about difficulties he overcame train and race, including asthma. He says therapy has helped him cope with his depression and he helps young children play sports even if they don’t have the means to do so.

But Lyles was ahead of the world on Thursday night when he set a new gold standard for the American circuit. Now it’s cemented like one of the fastest men the world has ever seen. His time of 19.31 was only beaten by two other runners: Jamaican runners Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake.

Johnson was present to watch his record drop while serving as a commentator for BBC Sport. He personally congratulated Lyles.

“Honestly, I didn’t expect him to come down,” Lyles said with a big smile.

But Johnson did. As well as his record – finally.

