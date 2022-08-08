‘No salt, no deal’: Keeping this tax could shake the home side of the inflation-reducing law

WASHINGTON — When President Joe Biden came to office last year proposing bold spending plans, lawmakers in high-income states saw an opportunity to erase the state and local tax (SALT) deduction limits that hurt many of their constituents.

They demanded that any comprehensive spending bill be passed by Congress to lift the cap. “No salt. No deal,” they promised.

Now some of those same House Democrats say they would support the broader climate and health care legislation, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, that the Senate passed Sunday afternoon even though they would limit those deductions.

So what is a salt tax and how does it factor into the fate of an ambitious spending bill to be considered by the House early Friday?

More IRA details:What you need to know about the main efforts to fight climate change

What is the SALT Deduction?

Current law allows taxpayers to deduct any state and local taxes (SALT) paid from their gross income when they file a federal return.

In 2017, Trump’s sweeping tax overhaul limited how much filers can deduct in the SALT tax — up to $10,000 — that runs through 2025.

Senate OKs bill to lower drug prices and promote clean energy, setting up big win for Biden

Bernie Sanders criticized the inflation reduction legislation, saying it would have ‘minimal impact’

House representatives from high-tax states like New Jersey, New York and California have made the issue a sticking point for any budget bill that comes to the table, arguing that the cap hurts their high-earning constituents.

“SALT is a top priority. We support the President’s agenda, and if there are any efforts that include changes to the tax code, the SALT fix should be part of it. No SALT, no deal. and Mickey Sherrill, DNJ., in a joint statement in January.

At the time, they were weighing in on Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill that never passed. On Friday, the House is expected to pass an inflation-reduction bill.

Is there salt in the law of deflation?

The Inflation Reduction Act passed the House without provisions that would either increase or eliminate the limits on the SALT deduction.

Sen. Rep. Joe Mnuchin, W-Va., is opposed to changing any limits on the SALT deduction, calling the tax “looseness” in a statement after the IRA announcement in late July.

During a Senate “vote-a-rama” on legislation — a period where senators can offer unlimited amendments to budget and reconciliation bills — Sen. John Thune, RS.D., proposed an amendment that passed to raise the limit on SALT. Deductible until the second year.

The amendment jeopardized the bill’s passage in the House because the cap would not only remain in place but would be extended to 2026 under Thune’s amendment. With Democrats holding a slim 220-210 majority — only a handful of pro-SALT deduction Democrats needed to defect to defeat the bill. As with the Senate vote, neither House Republican is expected to support the bill.

In response, Senate Democrats called Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. passed a substitute amendment offered by , which replaced Thune’s amendment with a separate tax provision to avoid angering pro-SALT deduction Democrats and ensure passage. The cap will remain in place until 2025, not 2026, as Thune has proposed.

What are people saying?