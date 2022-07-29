type here...
Sports 'No other president can hit it like I can':...
Sports

‘No other president can hit it like I can’: Bryson DeChambeau explains favorable details with Donald Trump.

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


Bedminster, NJ – Bryson DeChambeau and former President Donald Trump have a relationship that goes back a few years, so it’s no surprise to see the two in the same group for Thursday’s LIV Golf Bedminster Pro-Am.

“He’s a really good golfer. He streaks it down the middle of the fairway and has a good iron game and puts it pretty well,” said DeChambeau, who also noted that he picked up quite a bit of course knowledge from Trump. “But it’s an honor. I mean, any time you get to play, pass or sit with the president, it’s just an honor, whoever it is. It’s a privilege to be associated with him, and he’s always generous to me.”

The highlight from the round? That’s Trump saying, “There’s no other president who can hit it like I can.”

“That’s a joke he always talks about. You know, it’s true from what I’ve seen, from what I’ve heard, obviously I haven’t played with other presidents, but he’s up there.”

Stay up to date:Sign up for our sports newsletter now!

Live Golf:Charles Barkley says he has not received an offer

DeChambeau says that when you have a perfect golf swing, it’s not so repetitive, but the former president has a “quirky motion” that helps him.

“I don’t understand it, but it works every time,” DeChambeau said with a laugh.

The arrival of LIV Golf to the New York area caused quite a stir among the public, especially a group of 9/11 families who spoke about LIV’s support from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. Before his round, Trump praised what Saudi Arabia is doing for golf while avoiding the 9/11 question.

Previous articleWhy Pelosi’s alleged visit to Taiwan heightens US-China tensions
Next articleRussia, Ukraine accuse each other of prison shootings; Targeted for the first time in Kyiv week: latest updates

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

There are no immediate signs in either Moscow or Washington of an imminent deal with Britney Griner.

How soon can Brittney Griner return to the United States as part of a prisoner exchange with Russia?...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Ted Cruz will headline a national school choice forum in Nevada

off Video School choice advocates slam 'disgusting' criticism of Arizona school voucher...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Cardinals drop controversial study clause from Kyler Murray contract after ‘distraction’

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

England captain succeeds without tackles

Leah Williamson loves to tally the numbers on the balance sheet, but she finds goosebumps on the football...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of prison shootings; Targeted for the first time in Kyiv week: latest updates

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of a prison shooting in a separatist eastern region that killed dozens...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

‘No other president can hit it like I can’: Bryson DeChambeau explains favorable details with Donald Trump.

Bedminster, NJ - Bryson DeChambeau and former President Donald Trump have a relationship that goes back a few...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News