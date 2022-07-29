‘No other president can hit it like I can’: Bryson DeChambeau explains favorable details with Donald Trump.

Bedminster, NJ – Bryson DeChambeau and former President Donald Trump have a relationship that goes back a few years, so it’s no surprise to see the two in the same group for Thursday’s LIV Golf Bedminster Pro-Am.

“He’s a really good golfer. He streaks it down the middle of the fairway and has a good iron game and puts it pretty well,” said DeChambeau, who also noted that he picked up quite a bit of course knowledge from Trump. “But it’s an honor. I mean, any time you get to play, pass or sit with the president, it’s just an honor, whoever it is. It’s a privilege to be associated with him, and he’s always generous to me.”

The highlight from the round? That’s Trump saying, “There’s no other president who can hit it like I can.”

“That’s a joke he always talks about. You know, it’s true from what I’ve seen, from what I’ve heard, obviously I haven’t played with other presidents, but he’s up there.”

DeChambeau says that when you have a perfect golf swing, it’s not so repetitive, but the former president has a “quirky motion” that helps him.

“I don’t understand it, but it works every time,” DeChambeau said with a laugh.

The arrival of LIV Golf to the New York area caused quite a stir among the public, especially a group of 9/11 families who spoke about LIV’s support from the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund. Before his round, Trump praised what Saudi Arabia is doing for golf while avoiding the 9/11 question.